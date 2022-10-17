ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TheStreet

Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage

The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
Reuters

Bank of America happy with headcount for now

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) is satisfied with its headcount for now, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told journalists in a conference call on Monday. The company added about 5,000 employees in the third quarter, Borthwick said after the company reported a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday.
NEW YORK STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

Wall Street's biggest banks warn about a 2023 recession

Leaders of two major Wall Street banks and a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager have all said in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could go into a recession by next year. “I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
PYMNTS

Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses

Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
monitordaily.com

US Bank’s MUFG Union Bank Acquisition to Close Dec. 1

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported that the final required regulatory approvals for the sales of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bank have been obtained, with the acquisition now expected to close on Dec. 1. As reported earlier this week, U.S. Bank received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete...
invezz.com

JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions

Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...

