A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage
The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
Goldman Sachs' return-to-office policy has brought back 65% of its workers to the workplace 5 days a week, said the bank's famously anti-remote work CEO
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC it's especially important for young workers in their 20s to get into the office.
Bank of America happy with headcount for now
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) is satisfied with its headcount for now, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told journalists in a conference call on Monday. The company added about 5,000 employees in the third quarter, Borthwick said after the company reported a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Wall Street's biggest banks warn about a 2023 recession
Leaders of two major Wall Street banks and a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager have all said in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could go into a recession by next year. “I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon...
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
Jeff Bezos Nods To Goldman CEO's Warning: 'Probabilities In This Economy Tell You To Batten Down Hatches'
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos is expecting stormy weather in the economy and wants to “batten down the hatches.”. What Happened: Bezos, who founded the e-commerce behemoth way back in 1994, tweeted a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS CEO David Solomon on Wednesday. Bezos echoed...
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
US Bank’s MUFG Union Bank Acquisition to Close Dec. 1
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported that the final required regulatory approvals for the sales of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bank have been obtained, with the acquisition now expected to close on Dec. 1. As reported earlier this week, U.S. Bank received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete...
JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says
"Looking back in the past, it's not until inflation and rates peaked that equities have tended to trough in a bear market," Peter Oppenheimer said.
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
