La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB
Cole's focus is on Astros hitters -- not the 0-2 hole
Gerrit Cole isn’t oblivious to the importance of Saturday’s game against the Astros. He’s just not allowing the enormity of the situation to impact the way he’s preparing for Game 3 against his former club. The Yankees head home to the Bronx facing an 0-2 deficit...
MLB
After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL
Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
MLB
Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge
Here's what a ball-strike challenge system in Major League Baseball could look like. In the above video, Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez takes a borderline pitch at the knees in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 7. It's called a strike by the home-plate umpire. Domínguez challenges the call, and...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
MLB
Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL
While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
MLB
Suárez aiming to steady ship in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA -- Ranger Suárez was one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball for most of the season's second half. After a two-week stint on the injured list due to back spasms at the start of July, Suárez returned to the rotation on July 16 and put up a 2.33 ERA over his next 13 starts through the end of September. That was the 10th-best ERA in the Majors during that span -- and the second best among anyone still pitching in the postseason, behind only San Diego's Blake Snell (2.25 ERA).
MLB
Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL
No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
MLB
New-look Alvarado back on top, grateful for journey
PHILADELPHIA -- After José Alvarado got Atlanta’s Michael Harris II to ground out in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, manager Rob Thomson walked to the mound to make a pitching change. As he walked off the mound, Alvarado raised his hands, encouraging the raucous Citizens...
MLB
McLain leads talented group of Reds in AFL
If there’s a mantra that describes Matt McLain, he described it simply during Arizona Fall League Media Day:. McLain, the Reds’ No. 5 prospect and No. 73 overall, is no stranger to competition, having grown up in a baseball family. His brother, Sean, was a fifth-round selection by the Dodgers in the 2022 Draft, and his other brother, Nick, transferred from Matt’s alma mater of UCLA to Sean’s of Arizona State to continue his career on the diamond.
MLB
These Rangers prospects are on the rise
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers' farm system is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was just two short years ago, thanks to a combination of savvy drafting, solid trades and internal development throughout the organization. Over the last four years, the system has steadily improved and is now ranked sixth...
MLB
11 years ago, he was a barber. Now? He's pitching in the NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- This weekend, the Padres will almost certainly turn to Luis García for high-leverage outs in Philadelphia with a spot in the World Series on the line. • NLCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Today, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on FS1. It's quite a full-circle moment for...
MLB
Valdez (9 K's, 0 ER) dominates as Astros go up 2-0 in ALCS
HOUSTON -- A high chopper off the plate by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth inning Thursday night had Framber Valdez on the brink of disaster. Instead of fielding the ball and turning a double play to clear the bases, Valdez committed a pair of errors that put runners at second and third with no outs. Momentum in the American League Championship Series was on the line.
MLB
Cards' Walker, Winn showcasing elite talents in AFL
Look back on last year’s Cardinals contingent in the Arizona Fall League, and there should be plenty of familiar names: Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante and Jake Walsh. All eight appeared for the NL Central champions to some degree in 2022, ranging from Donovan's 4.1 bWAR to three relief appearances for Walsh -- a rare success rate even by the AFL’s high standards.
MLB
Relentless Padres punch back with 5-run 5th to even NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres, when they desperately needed it, came up with yet another five-run rally that shook Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Now they're headed to Philadelphia with a split -- and this National League Championship Series is up for grabs again. • NLCS Game 3, presented by...
MLB
With foundation set, Mariners aim to get closer to WS goal
For the first time in their entire tandem tenure in Seattle, Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais find themselves in unfamiliar territory heading into the offseason. They have roster clarity on a talented group, most of which will return. They have the backing from ownership to continue adding talent externally, with a payroll at roughly $110 million, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. They have a reinvigorated fanbase that brought one of the most electric atmospheres seen in recent memory. They have the attention of the American League heavyweights, even if their postseason elimination came with a sting to a division rival.
MLB
Deadline duo goes back to back, fuels Padres rally in G2
SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller pulled off back-to-back deals for sluggers at the Trade Deadline in early August. Those trades brought back-to-back October home runs on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell homered on consecutive pitches from Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the...
MLB
Royals' Sikkema wraps up '22 with K-heavy AFL outing
PEORIA, Ariz. -- T.J. Sikkema knew that Tuesday’s start for Surprise would mark the culmination of his 2022 campaign. A season that saw ebbs and flows in production and brought the left-hander to the Royals organization concluded with a six-strikeout performance at Peoria Stadium in the Saguaros’ 6-2 victory.
MLB
JV offers master class in adjustments, crafts gem
HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander twirled his right hand near his waist in a circular motion as he stared down Martín Maldonado with a full count against what would be his final batter, disagreeing with what PitchCom was echoing in his ear. This brief cat-and-mouse moment of pitcher shaking off...
