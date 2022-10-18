Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Related
KEYT
UCSB lands 7-foot center Mezziah Oakman from City College of San Francisco
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mezziah Oakman will someday be a big man on campus at UCSB as the 7-foot center commits to the Gauchos. Oakman also had an offer from SEC program Mississippi State. Oakman is entering his sophomore season at City College of San Francisco. Last year as a...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over
Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
ksro.com
Racing Company Leaving Sonoma Raceway for Arizona
A racing company that has made its home at Sonoma Raceway for almost two decades is set to leave. Flying Lizard Motorsports announced last month that it is transitioning its operations to a new raceway in Arizona. Darren Law, one of the company’s owners, told the North Bay Business Journal that he knows the owners of the new facility outside of Phoenix and that he lives in the area as well. Another owner also recently relocated to the city. San Francisco tech executive Seth Neiman started the company in 2003 and eventually sold it in 2015.
How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’
Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
Bay Area Backroads: Presidio Tunnel Tops with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In this Bay Area Backroads segment KRON4’s Grant Lodes takes us to the Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco’s newest park, with Willie Brown, San Francisco’s mayor from 1996 to 2004. At a cost of $118 million, largely funded by private donations to the Parks Conservancy, the park offers about two miles […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo rapper LaRussell makes Momo’s Café ‘pay what you want’ through end of year
VALLEJO – Independent rapper LaRussell has bought out downtown Vallejo’s Momo’s Café and intends to let customers pay whatever they want to eat there through the end of this year, the rapper announced on Wednesday. LaRussell told the Vallejo Sun that starting on Oct. 24 and...
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
WATCH LIVE: Condoleezza Rice, Antony Blinken speaking at Stanford
They're touting the Bay Area's research in biotech and climate change as part of the Department of State's new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.
KTVU FOX 2
Battle over pickleball court in Walnut Creek neighborhood
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport since 2019. But the outdoors, court-based paddle game is garnering a fair amount of critics too. In Walnut Creek, this type of court battle is part of a national craze. "I discovered pickleball about four years ago, and a light went...
sftravel.com
Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss
Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows
The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0