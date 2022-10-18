ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over

Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
PIEDMONT, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Racing Company Leaving Sonoma Raceway for Arizona

A racing company that has made its home at Sonoma Raceway for almost two decades is set to leave. Flying Lizard Motorsports announced last month that it is transitioning its operations to a new raceway in Arizona. Darren Law, one of the company’s owners, told the North Bay Business Journal that he knows the owners of the new facility outside of Phoenix and that he lives in the area as well. Another owner also recently relocated to the city. San Francisco tech executive Seth Neiman started the company in 2003 and eventually sold it in 2015.
SONOMA, CA
TheSixFifty.com

How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’

Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard

Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
KTVU FOX 2

Battle over pickleball court in Walnut Creek neighborhood

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport since 2019. But the outdoors, court-based paddle game is garnering a fair amount of critics too. In Walnut Creek, this type of court battle is part of a national craze. "I discovered pickleball about four years ago, and a light went...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sftravel.com

Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss

Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows

The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

