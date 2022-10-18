Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (nine, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 7-4-2, Fireball: 9. (seven, four, two; Fireball: nine) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 1-6-7, Fireball: 2.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
Doughnut Run Lands Johnston County Man $1 Million Lottery Prize
A Johnston County man got all his exercise in, as he celebrated a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Jay Mays of Selma won the prize on a $10 Carolina Jackpot scratch-off ticket. He purchased it at the 42 Express Food Mart and Grill on N.C. 42 East in Middlesex.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people
RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Police detail Raleigh mass shooting in this 5-day report
New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new details on last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh. The report sheds light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that killed five on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13th in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh police say that after they shot...
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance
John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
