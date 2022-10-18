ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (nine, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 7-4-2, Fireball: 9. (seven, four, two; Fireball: nine) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 1-6-7, Fireball: 2.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people

RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List

According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Police detail Raleigh mass shooting in this 5-day report

New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance

John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
