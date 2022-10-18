Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Inquirer
Quick Repair Projects to Prep Your Home for Winter
(StatePoint) It’s fall, which means it’s time to roll up your sleeves, make minor fixes and prepare your home before it’s time to hunker down for winter. Here are four easy DIY projects that will ensure your humble abode is in tip-top shape before the cold weather arrives.
Journal Inquirer
4 ways to protect your holiday packages
(BPT) - A recent survey conducted by Chamberlain Group found that 69% of homeowners worry about their package deliveries going missing during the holidays, adding to the stress they feel this time of year. Adding to the already hectic holiday season, the survey also found that 74% of homeowners take extra measures to ensure they are home when their packages arrive, including canceling plans/staying home from work to wait for the package. Following are four ways to protect your holiday packages without having to worry about reorganizing your day:
Comments / 0