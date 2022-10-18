ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

“An apology doesn’t change the fact you could’ve killed Kyle Larson,” NASCAR Twitter reacts to Bubba Wallace’s apology to Kyle Larson

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 898

mac4
3d ago

if someone put their hands on bubba, 4 times!!! it would be front page news for a month, call for action, and probably some form of protests. this is outrageous! , he is told to issue an apology that he probably didn't even write. now if this had happened to him, and apology certainly wouldn't cut it.

Reply(76)
632
Burt
3d ago

Bubba Wallace has hurt Nascar more than officer's will ever know,more fans are feed up with this character and are quit coming to the races.

Reply(20)
353
june6267
3d ago

didn't Kevin Harvick get into trouble a couple of years back for the same thing? Bubba Wallace needs a big fine and points taking away from him. why is he always getting into something and he never gets into trouble

Reply(38)
312
 

