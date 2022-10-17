ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Mathews service set Oct. 28

A memorial service for Johnie Martin Mathews will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Port Aransas Civic Center. The service will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mathews, 89, of Port Aransas, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, while in hospice care at the Midlothian home of his son, Doyle Mathews. Johnie Martin Mathews was a longtime […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Gary Wayne Wilson

Port Aransas, Texas Gary, age 74, died at home surrounded by family on October 14, 2022 Born in Brownsville, Texas on May 9, 1948, he was the son of attorney E. Wayne Wilson and Lillie Helen Wilson. He graduated from Brownsville High School, received a BBA degree in finance and marketing from Texas State University and attended the Southwestern School […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Lighted Boat Parade is canceled for 2022

One of Port Aransas’ unique holiday traditions is canceled this year, according to Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. The Lighted Boat Parade and Carolers Afloat event, sponsored by the chamber each year, will not take place this year because of construction at Dennis Dreyer Municipal Harbor, according to Stawar. The […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Migratory Bird Day event slated Saturday

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a tree giveaway, story time and a visit to the recently opened Patton Center-Marine Science Education at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. Beginning at 9 a.m. native species trees will be given away in the parking lot outside the center. Species will include live oak, Mexican white oak, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
All aboard

Pilot Michael Kershaw climbs from the nuclear submarine City of Corpus Christi to a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHI) from the Port Aransas Coast Guard Station after guiding the sub through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1986. The submarine was departing after a week-long stay in its namesake city. Port Aransas Coast Guard Chief Donnie Gordon […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Team “Last Minutes” win PBC Fly Festival in Rockport

With super high tides in the Rockport area, fish were not stacked up like anglers had hoped. Many searched in vain during the Port Bay Club annual fly-fishing tournament held Oct. 15. The Eric Nelson Memorial Fly Fishing Festival was a fun event for 13 anglers and the seven teams...
ROCKPORT, TX
New feature

A new observation tower is seen as construction continued on a new boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Bonds strengthen in 51 years

The years melted away as my classmates from the Refugio High School Class of 71 gathered to celebrate 51 years since we sat on the 50-yard line of the storied Bobcat (now Jack Sportsman Memorial) Stadium and lined up to receive our diplomas. We’d planned to gather last year to mark 50 years since that day, but the threat of […]
Making music at Port Aransas ISD

They’re getting ready for public performances at Port Aransas ISD. Practicing most every day are two Brundrett Middle School bands ( one composed of sixth-graders and one made up of seventh- and eighth-graders) and the Port Aransas High School Band. The public can expect performances at Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11, and during the school district’s annual Holiday […]
Theater donation

Rick Adams, president of the Port Aransas Community Theatre (PACT) Board of Directors, shakes hands with Sharon McKinney, superintendent of the Port Aransas Independent School District, during a school board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. PACT donated all of the proceeds from a recent production to the school district’s counseling program. With PACT kicking in some money in addition to […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Waxing poetic

Roses are red, violets are blue. These students wrote poetry fine and true. Winners of the Aline B. Carter Poetry Contest have been announced by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association (PAPHA). Port Aransas High School and Brundrett Middle School students were given cash awards and read their works aloud at an event at the Port Aransas Museum on […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX

