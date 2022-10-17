Read full article on original website
Related
portasouthjetty.com
Mathews service set Oct. 28
A memorial service for Johnie Martin Mathews will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Port Aransas Civic Center. The service will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mathews, 89, of Port Aransas, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, while in hospice care at the Midlothian home of his son, Doyle Mathews. Johnie Martin Mathews was a longtime […]
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
portasouthjetty.com
Gary Wayne Wilson
Port Aransas, Texas Gary, age 74, died at home surrounded by family on October 14, 2022 Born in Brownsville, Texas on May 9, 1948, he was the son of attorney E. Wayne Wilson and Lillie Helen Wilson. He graduated from Brownsville High School, received a BBA degree in finance and marketing from Texas State University and attended the Southwestern School […]
portasouthjetty.com
Lighted Boat Parade is canceled for 2022
One of Port Aransas’ unique holiday traditions is canceled this year, according to Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. The Lighted Boat Parade and Carolers Afloat event, sponsored by the chamber each year, will not take place this year because of construction at Dennis Dreyer Municipal Harbor, according to Stawar. The […]
portasouthjetty.com
Migratory Bird Day event slated Saturday
Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a tree giveaway, story time and a visit to the recently opened Patton Center-Marine Science Education at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. Beginning at 9 a.m. native species trees will be given away in the parking lot outside the center. Species will include live oak, Mexican white oak, […]
portasouthjetty.com
All aboard
Pilot Michael Kershaw climbs from the nuclear submarine City of Corpus Christi to a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHI) from the Port Aransas Coast Guard Station after guiding the sub through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1986. The submarine was departing after a week-long stay in its namesake city. Port Aransas Coast Guard Chief Donnie Gordon […]
lsonews.com
Team “Last Minutes” win PBC Fly Festival in Rockport
With super high tides in the Rockport area, fish were not stacked up like anglers had hoped. Many searched in vain during the Port Bay Club annual fly-fishing tournament held Oct. 15. The Eric Nelson Memorial Fly Fishing Festival was a fun event for 13 anglers and the seven teams...
portasouthjetty.com
New feature
A new observation tower is seen as construction continued on a new boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent...
portasouthjetty.com
Bonds strengthen in 51 years
The years melted away as my classmates from the Refugio High School Class of 71 gathered to celebrate 51 years since we sat on the 50-yard line of the storied Bobcat (now Jack Sportsman Memorial) Stadium and lined up to receive our diplomas. We’d planned to gather last year to mark 50 years since that day, but the threat of […]
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
portasouthjetty.com
Making music at Port Aransas ISD
They’re getting ready for public performances at Port Aransas ISD. Practicing most every day are two Brundrett Middle School bands ( one composed of sixth-graders and one made up of seventh- and eighth-graders) and the Port Aransas High School Band. The public can expect performances at Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11, and during the school district’s annual Holiday […]
portasouthjetty.com
Theater donation
Rick Adams, president of the Port Aransas Community Theatre (PACT) Board of Directors, shakes hands with Sharon McKinney, superintendent of the Port Aransas Independent School District, during a school board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. PACT donated all of the proceeds from a recent production to the school district’s counseling program. With PACT kicking in some money in addition to […]
Celebrating 80 years of service
The Wesley Community Center in Corpus Christi held a celebration event for the organization's 80th birthday.
6 Investigates: Corpus Christi mayoral candidate residency
With early voting just around the corner, 6 Investigates digs into the residency of Mayoral candidate John Wright.
Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran
Nueces County Veteran Services and The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery invited the public to stand in as the Vietnam veteran's family.
portasouthjetty.com
Waxing poetic
Roses are red, violets are blue. These students wrote poetry fine and true. Winners of the Aline B. Carter Poetry Contest have been announced by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association (PAPHA). Port Aransas High School and Brundrett Middle School students were given cash awards and read their works aloud at an event at the Port Aransas Museum on […]
Target coming to Portland
According to the Target corporate website, the retail mega-chain has plans in place to build a 128,500 sq. ft. store in the Portland area.
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
Comments / 0