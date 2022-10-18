‘Very surprising to have this much of a lead’: Max Verstappen surprised at how Ferrari were unable to keep up with Red Bull

Read full article on original website
F1 practice: What time is the US Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 practice at United States GP as Red Bull locked in talks with FIA over cost cap...
Furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner is set to hold talks with F1 chiefs over the sport's controversial budget cap as he fights to clear his team's name after they were found to have been in 'minor breach' of the rules
Christian Horner, Red Bull's embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One's two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control on Thursday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of F1,...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face the music at United States GP after budget cap breach
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic...
SkySports
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says Red Bull cost cap breach 'brings up emotion' of controversial Max Verstappen title
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap has brought up "emotion" from agonisingly losing out in his 2021 world championship battle with Max Verstappen. Mercedes driver Hamilton was denied an eighth world championship in controversial circumstances as an unprecedented call by race director...
Lewis Hamilton warns F1 over budget cap if Red Bull are not penalised heavily
Lewis Hamilton said: ‘Only having a slap on the wrist is not going to be great’ after Red Bull were deemed to have committed ‘minor’ breach of cap
Lewis Hamilton finishes third as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz takes top spot ahead of double world champion Max Verstappen in opening practice of the US Open Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton finished third in opening practice for the United States Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team have brought a number of upgrades to the Austin's Circuit of the Americas – and the British driver finished half-a-second off the pace. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took top spot ahead of double world...
Autoweek.com
Formula 1 Teams Still Awaiting Penalties Decision for Red Bull's Budget Cap Breach
Teams under the F1 budget cap say there "must be consequences" for Red Bull after the dominant Formula 1 team was found to have breached the 2021 budget cap. McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that it must first be clarified "whether someone spent too much on catering or whether they got a clear advantage in the performance of the car."
BBC
United States Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the United States Grand Prix. Sainz was 0.224 seconds quicker than the Dutchman, who clinched his second title at the last race in Japan. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third, 0.475secs off the pace, as the team assessed new...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
SkySports
Japanese GP: FIA admits Suzuka recovery vehicle should not have been deployed after Pierre Gasly scare
The FIA has accepted it was wrong to deploy a recovery vehicle during the Japanese GP and admitted race control were unaware that Pierre Gasly wasn't behind the Safety Car when the decision was made. Gasly and several other drivers expressed their fury after the Frenchman narrowly avoided a collision...
Jalopnik
FIA Announces Changes Following F1's Tractor Incident in Japan
Ignoring the confusion over whether on not Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 World Drivers’ Championship, Formula 1’s drivers left Japan seriously concerned over the handling of an incident early in the rain-affected race. On the second lap, Carlos Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at the exit of Suzuka’s hairpin and aquaplaned into the barriers. The safety car was deployed, then marshals and a recovery vehicle were sent to the severely damaged Ferrari at the track’s edge.
mailplus.co.uk
EXCLUSIVE: Horner vows to defend Red Bull from cheating allegations
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 budget cap's future depends on Red Bull sanction
Lewis Hamilton says the future of Formula 1's budget cap depends on the punishment Red Bull are given for breaching it last year. Red Bull committed a "minor" breach of the $145m (£114m) cap last year, governing body the FIA has said. Hamilton said: "If they are relaxed with...
Motor racing-U.S. Grand Prix plants 296 trees to honour retiring Vettel
(Reuters) - The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will plant 296 trees to honour retiring four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin for his contributions to the sport and environmental causes.
Lewis Hamilton models another eccentric outfit as fashion conscious Formula One ace walks in the paddock before the U.S Grand Prix in Austin
He's always been known for his crazy driving skills and fashion sense. And Lewis Hamilton, 37, didn't hesitate when it come to showing off another eccentric outfit on Thursday as he walked in the paddock prior to the Formula One U.S Grand Prix. The racing driver cut a casual figure...
