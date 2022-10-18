‘Very surprising to have this much of a lead’: Max Verstappen surprised at how Ferrari were unable to keep up with Red Bull

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 practice at United States GP as Red Bull locked in talks with FIA over cost cap...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO