DART proposes Uber-like microtransit service in Newark

Arrest made after stabbing in Center City SEPTA Walnut-Locust subway station
Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed on a subway concourse in Center City.
rtands.com
Ben Franklin Bridge was supposed to be shut down when two workers were killed
RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.
Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m. "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said. Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Robber flees Philly Xfinity store with large sum of cash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an Xfinity store in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened on the morning of Oct. 9 at the store on the 4500 block of City Avenue. Police say the suspect caught on surveillance video demanded money from employees. Several thousands of dollars were handed over before the thief ran off.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
