click orlando
Walt Disney World announces additional restaurant reopening dates
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more exciting reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations. In the coming weeks, guests will get to experience new additions at Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT.
themeparktourist.com
Guests Get To Experience "Never-Before-Tasted Drinks Featuring Coca-Cola" At Universal Parks
It has been announced this week that The Coca-Cola Company has teamed up with Universal Parks & Resorts to debut an exclusive secret menu. This exclusive secret beverage menu will be available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through November 30, 2022. There are two ways to access...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Springs Says Goodbye to Popular Food Truck
Walt Disney World Resort has been experiencing a lot of changes lately, with some being restaurants’ returns and others involving ride closures. Unfortunately, there is another closure (of sorts) coming from a Disney property this week: a popular Disney Springs food truck offering has wheeled away!. The Cilantro Urban...
disneytips.com
Tragic Death After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Revealed in Theme Park Injury Report
The state of Florida releases a theme park injury report largely focused on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area Parks throughout the year, and sadly the latest report notes the death of an 83-year-old man following a ride on a Magic Kingdom attraction. According to the Florida Department...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms
Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
themeparktourist.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Coaster Name And Further Details!
UPDATE October 19 - SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their new roller coaster will be called "Pipeline" which will be the world's first surf coaster. It will have 2950ft of track, hit speeds of 60mph, 110ft tall where guests will move with the waves. A video has been released which is embedded below.
Orlando’s Most Romantic Experiences
A local guide to the most romantic experiences in Orlando for couples. From leisurely boat tours to beautiful gardens and intimate dining, the City Beautiful is full of romantic escapades for couples. Need a little help planning an enchanting date? Here’s our guide to the most romantic experiences in Orlando.
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
click orlando
🍣Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Orlando Resort Reports Six Medical Incidents in Latest Report
Today the Florida Department of Agriculture’s quarterly MOU Exempt Facilities Report came out and shows six separate incidents that recently happened at the Universal Orlando Resort. According to the report, one incident was reported in August and September, while four were reported this past July. On July 17, 2022,...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson. JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun,...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
click orlando
No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days
WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
