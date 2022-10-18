Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch SE (2022): Which one is right for you?
The biggest differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE (2022), to help you decide which one to buy. Here's how they compare in price, design, features and battery life.
Business Insider
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
CNBC
Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad and updated Apple TV 4K
Apple announced new versions of its iPad Pros, a new 10th-generation iPad and an updated Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros: an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model. The launches give Apple even more new gadgets...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Widgetable to Set Up Fun Lock Screen Widgets With Your Friends
Seeing people with cool new widgets on their iPhone Lock Screen? There is a widget for virtually everything from weather to fitness and even custom messages. Everyone has been talking about the Lock Screen widgets Apple added to the iPhone alongside the iOS 16 update. So, here's a quick guide on getting some fun shared widgets on your iPhone with the Widgetable app.
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
Phone Arena
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
Gizmodo
Google's Pixel Watch Is Great If You Want to Keep It Simple
Google’s Pixel Watch is the Android smartwatch we’ve been waiting for a long time. It’s light, slim, and easy to wear, and its pebble-like construction matches everything. Some people might complain its 41mm size is a little too small for Google not to offer multiple sizes like other smartwatch makers, but frankly, I think the Pixel Watch is a perfect size.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you change Siri's 'pause time' on your iPhone to make it wait longer for your commands — here's how to do it
If Siri frequently interrupts your commands or questions too soon, you can increase the Siri Pause Time to give yourself more time to speak. There are three pause lengths from 3 to 5 seconds to choose from. You can find Siri Pause Length in your iPhone's Settings app; tap Accessibility,...
Android Authority
Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know
Learn how your Android can optimize the battery life based on your usage. As phones have become more capable of performing various tasks, the need to better allocate battery power has become crucial to maximizing its lifespan. Today, our phone’s SoC significantly regulates power consumption between the apps and features we use during the day. Let’s look at how Android’s Adaptive battery works and how you can ensure it’s turned on for your device.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Our Pixel 7 review is here
Plus, lettuce out-lasting former UK PM Liz Truss. 🙋♂️ Hey there! I spent some time playing tech support for relatives yesterday, and all I can say is that I wish Google One had a proper tier of family plans. I’ve also been eyeing those lifetime cloud storage services, because I’m still iffy on everything becoming subscription-based.
Android Authority
Fitbit Charge 6: Everything we know and what we want to see
Fitbit has plenty to address with the Charge 6. Here's what we know about the tracker. The Fitbit Charge series is the company’s longest-running device line packing plenty of health tracking kit into a slim body. The latest addition to this series came in 2021, so we’re well due a new model. But is the company planning a Fitbit Charge 6? We’ve gathered everything we know about the fitness tracker, including what we hope to see further down.
iPadOS 16: All the new features coming to iPad
Apple announced a slew of new features coming to iPadOS 16. This is what's coming to your iPad when iPadOS 16 arrives in the fall.
Phone Arena
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Participants in the Windows 11 Beta may check if they are among the lucky markets to have received a stable version of the long-anticipated Android Subsystem for Windows 11, as reported by Android Police. When Windows 11 was revealed, it stirred up the scene with not only visual changes, but...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮Microsoft's mobile game store
Microsoft's Xbox mobile game push is in the spotlight, plus the top-rated and bottom-rated US fast food chains. ☕ Good morning! I’ll be heading to the US next month for a work trip and it turns out I’ll have to pass through colleague C Scott Brown’s town. We’re doing lunch, which is great because we haven’t seen each other since CES 2020!
Android Authority
What is Google Fast Pair and how to use it
Seamless Bluetooth connectivity on Android is just a few taps away. Syncing a pair of Bluetooth headphones to your Android phone doesn’t have to involve diving through menus with Google Fast Pair. Although this feature has been around for a few years, it’s recently seen some updates. Fast Pair promises to make it easy to sync up accessories, but how does it work, and what can you use it for? Our guide to Google Fast Pair will tell you how to use this sometimes-overlooked Android feature.
