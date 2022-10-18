"Beth's Place and Triumph Treatment as a whole literally saved my life," a women's recovery facility reopens since pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
nbcrightnow.com
Stand Down and Benefit Fair to offer veterans' outreach at SunDome
YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Stand Down and Benefit Fair is returning to offer outreach and services to veterans in one place at the Yakima Valley SunDome, in one of the largest veterans' outreach events in the state. Stand Down is put on by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition and is scheduled for October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this year.
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
nbcrightnow.com
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
Yakima Herald Republic
Q&A: Donnie Foster of Reno’s on the Runway talks about converting historic building into restaurant
Donnie Foster and his wife, Staci Sainsbury, knew they would be converting the original Yakima airport passenger terminal into a restaurant. They didn’t realize that only months after opening their restaurant, Reno’s on the Runway, it would become a glorified drive-thru window. “Six months after we opened, we...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
KIMA TV
Yakima County Health Board wants Blake decision revised to make drug possession illegal
The Yakima County Board of Health is asking State Legislators to make drug possession illegal again. They are going to send a letter to the State Legislator that says the Blake decision needs to be revised because they say the decision has caused drug overdoses to increase in the county.
You Won’t Believe Which High School in Yakima is Actually Haunted?
Rumors and stories have a way of inventing themselves inside a High School. Most of the time they're about the current students attending high school or a teacher that's been there for some time. It's easy to start a rumor or make up a story that everyone will adapt and make their own.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Sarabia, 18, was found with a gunshot wound in a car around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, October, 15, near 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Kennewick. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but Sarabia died from her injuries.
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?
To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
nbcrightnow.com
Selah PD asks for help identifying robbery and arson suspect
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and arson case at a gas station. Anyone with any information on these cases, or who recognizes the person in the security photos is asked to contact the SPD at 509-698-7347 and reference the following case numbers: #22H2919 and # 22H2782.
nbcrightnow.com
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
Yakima Herald Republic
Trail and trolley group at odds over proposal to add a walkway to Naches River Bridge
The William O. Douglas Heritage Trail and Yakima Valley Trolleys are at a crossing in Yakima. The place where the trail and rail meet at the Naches River holds historic and visual significance: It’s where riders on the trolley get a last glimpse of Yakima as they’re suspended above the rushing water and carried on toward Selah. It’s also where hikers step from city to wilderness, taking a breath before ascending Selah Ridge in the steps of the former U.S. Supreme Court justice, the trail’s namesake.
Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family
Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
Comments / 1