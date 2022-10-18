ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

"Beth's Place and Triumph Treatment as a whole literally saved my life," a women's recovery facility reopens since pandemic

By Lindsey Jensen Multimedia Journalist
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
nbcrightnow.com

31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel

YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents

Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stand Down and Benefit Fair to offer veterans' outreach at SunDome

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Stand Down and Benefit Fair is returning to offer outreach and services to veterans in one place at the Yakima Valley SunDome, in one of the largest veterans' outreach events in the state. Stand Down is put on by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition and is scheduled for October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this year.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street

MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
MABTON, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Sarabia, 18, was found with a gunshot wound in a car around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, October, 15, near 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Kennewick. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but Sarabia died from her injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?

To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Selah PD asks for help identifying robbery and arson suspect

SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and arson case at a gas station. Anyone with any information on these cases, or who recognizes the person in the security photos is asked to contact the SPD at 509-698-7347 and reference the following case numbers: #22H2919 and # 22H2782.
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trail and trolley group at odds over proposal to add a walkway to Naches River Bridge

The William O. Douglas Heritage Trail and Yakima Valley Trolleys are at a crossing in Yakima. The place where the trail and rail meet at the Naches River holds historic and visual significance: It’s where riders on the trolley get a last glimpse of Yakima as they’re suspended above the rushing water and carried on toward Selah. It’s also where hikers step from city to wilderness, taking a breath before ascending Selah Ridge in the steps of the former U.S. Supreme Court justice, the trail’s namesake.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family

Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
BENTON CITY, WA

