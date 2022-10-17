Read full article on original website
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial...
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Newtek (NEWT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and business services...
Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $41.52, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed the most recent trading day at $50.50, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and oil storage...
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $32.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 2.93%...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Dillard's (DDS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS) closed at $298.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the department store operator...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $23.29, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company...
American Express (AXP) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American Express (AXP) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.07%. A quarter...
Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $13.92, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software...
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $62.85, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $197.84, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic...
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
