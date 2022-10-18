Read full article on original website
Twitter user saves cross-chain bridge from potential exploit
A cross-chain bridge between BitBTC and the Ethereum layer-2 network Optimism has been able to avoid a potentially costly exploit thanks to the work of an eagle-eyed Twitter user. The custom cross-chain bridge offers a ramp for users to send assets between Optimism’s network and BitAnt’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem,...
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300B industry goes next
The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300 billion staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum Merge. Staking Rewards, staking’s leading data aggregator, will be hosting the full-day, in-person event at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 8 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The summit will be bringing together some of the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, including speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and many more.
ShapeShift moves closer to full decentralization with open-source mobile app
ShapeShift, a noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), has taken additional steps toward complete decentralization by migrating users to a new open-source application — a move the organization said would enhance user mobility. The organization announced that as of Oct. 19, all native web users of the...
Aptos Foundation airdrops 20M tokens to its early testnet users
Layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Foundation announced on Oct 18 that it had rewarded its early network participants with free APT tokens. The foundation shared that it had allocated an estimated 20 million APT tokens, representing 2% of its initial total supply of 1 billion APT, to about 110,235 eligible participants. The airdropped tokens had an estimated value of about $200–$260 million USD based on the token's market price at the time the drop took place.
Jack Dorsey unveils decentralized social with algo choice and portable accounts
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey have lifted the curtain on the latest iteration of its social protocol and a new Bluesky Social app — as part of its decentralized answer to Twitter. The Oct. 18 announcement comes nearly three years since the initiative was announced by Dorsey...
MetaversusWorld and Ready Player Me ink deal for integration
A new partnership has been inked between MetaversusWorld, a Web3 hyper-realistic and interactive, persistent virtual multiverse, and Ready Player Me, an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity. This partnership marks the beginning of Ready Player Me avatar integration on the MetaversusWorld platform after six months of internal testing.
‘The social benefits are huge’: Web3 gaming to shift digital ownership
There is no substitute for experience. Even when an experience can feel regrettable, like getting your brother’s Runescape account banned. Robbie Ferguson grew up as an avid gamer, accumulating thousands of hours playing his favorite games. One fateful day, he logged into Runescape and set in motion a series of events that would forever change his view on digital ownership and the world of Web3 gaming:
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
Telegram username auction marketplace 'almost' ready to launch
The popular messaging app Telegram has developed a new marketplace that doesn’t involve nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The social messaging platform said that it is all set to launch its marketplace for auctioning unique usernames for social platforms, an idea first floated in August. In an official announcement on its...
3 historically accurate Bitcoin on-chain metrics are flashing 'bottom'
Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets slipped on Oct. 21 as traders scrutinized macro indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve would continue to hike rates. Nonetheless, the BTC/USD pair remains rangebound inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range, showing a strong bias conflict in the market. BTC price holding above $18K...
Celestia Foundation raises $55M for modular blockchain architecture
Celestia Foundation announced on Oct. 18 that it had raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Capital, NFX, Protocol Labs, Figment, Maven 11, Spartan Group, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, as well as angel investors Balaji Srinivasan, Eric Wall and Jutta Steiner.
New Fidelity report flags ‘stark contrast’ between Bitcoin and fiat currencies
Bitcoin’s (BTC) future may “stand in stark contrast to the rest of the world,” asset manager Fidelity Investments predicts. In a recent research piece, “The Rising Dollar and Bitcoin,” released Oct. 10, Fidelity Digital Assets, the firm’s crypto subsidiary, drew a line between Bitcoin and other currencies.
Institutions ‘moving very, very fast’ into crypto — Coinbase exec
Institutional adoption of digital assets is “moving very, very fast,” and much faster than the rate nascent industries ordinarily develop at, says Coinbase senior adviser John D’Agostino. In an Oct. 18 interview with SALT moderated by Anthony Scaramucci, D’Agostino said that new asset classes often take time...
$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody and trading to clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto wing of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, is set to offer Ether (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients later this month. According to an email to Fidelity’s customers shared on Twitter, the crypto arm announced new “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional...
DAOs need to neutralize whales (and more) if they want better governance
Over the past few years, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have introduced a clear paradigm shift in blockchain governance. With their community decision-making and adherence to hardcoded rules, they have challenged the role of hierarchy and central authority that are present in modern organizations, especially as it pertains to business. Ideologically, DAOs have a lot in common with democracies: individuals holding an amount of a DAO’s specific token can allocate those tokens as votes on governance proposals. Once voting has concluded, the final outcome is executed autonomously by smart contracts.
India ranks third in the world in terms of Web3 workforce size: Report
According to a new study published by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), a nonprofit organization in India with over 3,000 members, the country currently possesses 11% of the world’s Web3 talent. The figure makes India the world’s third-largest regarding its Web3 workforce, employing nearly 75,000 blockchain professionals today. Furthermore, the industry group expects the talent pool to grow by over 120% within the next two years.
Anthony Hopkins sells out NFTs in minutes: Nifty Newsletter, Oct 12–18
In this week’s newsletter, read about how Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu believes that nonfungible token (NFT) games are only at the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential. Check out how an executive at Kraken highlighted that NFTs will be as disruptive as Bitcoin (BTC) and how a museum in Ukraine is preserving the country’s cultural heritage through NFTs. In other news, find out how an industry executive claimed that brands have a lot of responsibility in terms of protecting their NFT investors against fraud. Last but not least, British actor Anthony Hopkins sold out his NFT collection within minutes of its release.
