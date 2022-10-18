ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Car owners in Dublin could qualify for a free NCT test until April 2023

Certain car drivers may be eligible for a free NCT test under certain circumstances. Due to the delays in Dublin in getting an NCT test appointment, if you aren't offered a test within 28 days, they waive the €55 fee. While for the rest of the country the average...

