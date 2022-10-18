ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-by pellet gun shooting at San Jose school leaves parents on edge

 3 days ago

Scary moments Monday at the Willow Glen Middle School in San Jose.

According to the San Jose Unified School District, a car drove by the campus in the morning firing soft pellets into a classroom.

No one was injured and the incident is being investigated by police.

RELATED: SJPD arrest Campbell man suspected in at least 7 pellet gun shootings

In a statement, the San Jose Police Department says that multiple students and a faculty member were among those struck.

By the afternoon, police said they believe whoever is responsible may have been using some type of paintball gun.

While the finer details are still being worked out, several parents of the school say Monday's events have left them on edge.

"I know kids do dumb things, but even dumb things today can be serious," said Mitch Ehrlich.

VIDEO: 'It almost killed me': San Jose teen suffers collapsed lung after pellet gun shooting attack

A San Jose teen is back home from the pediatric ICU Monday after being shot with a pellet gun near Valley Fair Mall on Friday.

Many parents told ABC7 News while they're relieved no one was seriously hurt, the incident has hit too close to home with the rise in school shootings across America.

"It's happening everywhere. Gun violence is a major problem in this country," said Wendy Ehrlich.

Last week, several Bay Area schools were placed on lockdown following a series of swatting hoaxes across the region .

RELATED: Study shows increase in anxiety, depression in California schoolkids among biggest in US

"I panicked when I heard what was happening because I didn't know what was going on. And when I heard what it was, it just made me mad," said Patty de la Cruz.

So while many praised the school district and the police department for their handling of Monday's ordeal, they say the worst is never far from their minds.

"It's always in the back of my mind that I could get a phone call or see something on the news that there was a shooter at her school. Yeah, that's a reality. That's the reality we live in now," said Wendy Ehrlich.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with public safety issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0id8a9Fh00

