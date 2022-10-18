To say it was a good week all around for Stanford swimming and diving could be classed as somewhat of an understatement. Just as the men’s team made a statement in their season opening win last Thursday, the powerhouse that is the No. 2 Cardinal women’s swimming and diving squad dove and raced their way to a 187-104 win over Utah. This first meet of the season marked a commanding performance that saw them extend their dual meet record against the Utes to 7-0.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO