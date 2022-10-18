Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Stanford Daily
View from the booth: A much-needed home victory
Jubilation, vindication and relief — finally, after 11 games and over a calendar year removed from tasting FBS victory, Stanford football (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) is back in the win column. Few gave Stanford much of a chance entering Notre Dame Stadium, a venue where the Cardinal had previously only...
Stanford Daily
Women’s tennis dominates ITA Regional Championships
This past week, Stanford women’s tennis hosted the ITA Northwest Regional Championships. The Cardinal provided the singles winner for the 11th time in 12 years, as No. 14 sophomore Alexandra Yepifanova came out victorious in the singles tournament, beating teammate No. 105 senior Angelica Blake, who will join her at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, starting on Nov. 2.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Film Study: Double Slant
Similar to the scissors concept in a previous installation of Stanford Film Study, the double slant concept tries to expose Cover 2 zone and man coverages. However, instead of testing the safety, the quarterback will try to read one of the inside linebackers and make a read depending on their movement. Stanford head coach David Shaw uses double slant as part of his West Coast quick passing game.
Stanford Daily
Stanford’s women yet to lose a race as the Cardinal soar up the national dual meet rankings
To say it was a good week all around for Stanford swimming and diving could be classed as somewhat of an understatement. Just as the men’s team made a statement in their season opening win last Thursday, the powerhouse that is the No. 2 Cardinal women’s swimming and diving squad dove and raced their way to a 187-104 win over Utah. This first meet of the season marked a commanding performance that saw them extend their dual meet record against the Utes to 7-0.
Stanford Daily
Football roundtable: Date with the Devils
Despite things looking bleak as ever, Stanford football (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) entered South Bend, Ind. and emerged victorious on Saturday, The Cardinal walked away with a 16-14 win, defeating a Notre Dame (3-3) team that began the year ranked No. 5 in the country. After the upset, the Cardinal will...
Stanford Daily
Q&A: Mariachi Cardenal de Stanford celebrate Latinx heritage through music
Mariachi Cardenal is the only Latinx music performing group at Stanford. It was founded at Casa Zapata during the 1994–1995 academic year and has since become an integral part of the Latinx community at Stanford. The Stanford Daily sat down with Mariachi Cardenal former director and lead trumpet Selaine Rodriguez ’23, current director Emiliano Corona ’23 and community member Alan Cuevas ’23 to discuss Mariachi Cardenal’s significance to the Stanford Latinx community.
Stanford Daily
AI Lab celebrates 50th anniversary of Intergalactic ‘Spacewar!’ Olympics
Shrieks and groans build in a fourth-floor conference room in the Gates Computer Science Building as computer avatars slide across a technicolor wonderland of obstacles and opponents. Laughter fills the room, but there is no mercy between competitors. This is the Intergalactic “Spacewar!” Olympics. Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory...
Stanford Daily
Three Books author Lulu Miller lectures on purpose, disability and biodiversity
“Scientists have discovered that employing positive allusions will help you to achieve your goals, but I have slowly come to believe that far better things await outside of the tunnel vision of your goals,” writes Lulu Miller in “Why Fish Don’t Exist.”. Drawing from her own experiences...
Stanford Daily
Social Life 101 deemed the most difficult midterm exam according to new student survey
It’s getting close to the most wonderful time of the year – or not. Study season encroaches once again on campus as Stanford students shut their doors, lower their blinds, and jack up their blood pressures, living paycheck-to-paycheck, textbook-to-textbook. “Nothing compares to the workload of Social Life 101,”...
Stanford Daily
GSC discusses campus affordability, hears about CAPS collaboration with non-profit
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) brainstormed ways to collect feedback on campus affordability from student leaders and discussed strategies to improve mental health support on campus during its Tuesday meeting. Vaden Health Services Senior Advisor for Mental Health and Well-Being Innovation John Austin provided a brief of Stanford Counseling and...
Stanford Daily
Stanford alumni call for more circular economy
How can students navigate the shifting landscape of careers in sustainability? Stanford Alumni in Sustainability hosted Andy Marshall Ph.D. ’08, Caroline Ling MBA ’22 M.S. ’22 and Irys Kornbluth ’11, who addressed this question during a discussion on how economies can grow sustainably with finite resources on Tuesday.
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Rape, willful poisoning, burglary
This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Sunday,...
Stanford Daily
Intel CEO advocates making space for religion in Silicon Valley
Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger ’85 urged corporations in Silicon Valley to place more emphasis on facilitating safe spaces for religion at work during “The Role of Faith in Business in Silicon Valley,” a speaker event held Thursday. At the event, which was sponsored by the...
