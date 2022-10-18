$632,822 for Flagler: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $200 Million in School Recognition Awards to Schools that Demonstrated Student Growth and Teaching Excellence

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Over the weekend, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced a $100,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund during their “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in South Florida. The Seminole Tribe of Florida matched the $100,000 donation, totaling a $200,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund from the event. The First Family was welcomed onstage for a check presentation with Johnny and Donnie Van Zant; Rickey Medlocke, Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Guitarist; Ross Schilling, Lynyrd Skynyrd Band Manager; David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming; Chris Osceola, Hollywood Councilman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida; and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. To date, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

