Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
The Albany Herald

Shellman manufacturer to receive Grow Your Own Workforce grant

SHELLMAN -- Rep. Gerald Greene announced the $150,000 investment in work force training at Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman on Monday. Greene was instrumental in securing the grant, the first of its kind in the Georgia Grow Your Own Workforce program. GROWS was launched to encourage small businesses in the private sector to develop apprenticeship and training programs.
SHELLMAN, GA
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley Healthcare System, Department of Defense host successful training event, serve 2,723 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release.  “Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

A Fall Octoberfest for All

Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

Local woman battles Lou Gehrig’s Disease

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts one’s nerve cells that control muscle movements. It robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and even breathe. After diagnosis, patients can expect a life expectancy, on average, to be between just two and five years. A cure hasn’t been found, yet, but patients and their families are hopeful. One patient is Phenix City resident Renee Richardson.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wrbl.com

Changes are coming; freeze watch by Wednesday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit ahead of a cold front, not as much sun today buy still expect a little bit as clouds pass through. This front will bring in big...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Freeze Warnings extended further south

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA

