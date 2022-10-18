Read full article on original website
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
Phys.org
Museum acquires recently fallen meteorite from Junction City, Georgia
A meteorite exploded over south Georgia during the overnight hours of September 26, 2022, spraying fragments across the small town of Junction City, Georgia, and Tellus Science Museum has already acquired a piece of the space rock. At 12:04 am EDT that morning, the meteorite burst into a bright fireball...
Shellman manufacturer to receive Grow Your Own Workforce grant
SHELLMAN -- Rep. Gerald Greene announced the $150,000 investment in work force training at Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman on Monday. Greene was instrumental in securing the grant, the first of its kind in the Georgia Grow Your Own Workforce program. GROWS was launched to encourage small businesses in the private sector to develop apprenticeship and training programs.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
Valley Healthcare System, Department of Defense host successful training event, serve 2,723 patients
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release. “Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
WMAZ
'Taking back our house' | Taylor County couple pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
ATLANTA — The chairwoman of the Taylor County Republican Party and her husband pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021, according to court documents. Mandy Robinson-Hand and her husband, Charles Hand III, pleaded guilty to one count of...
WTVM
Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
WTVM
Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
Early voting underway across Georgia, Muscogee County times and dates
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The heated political season is upon us. Election day is only 20 days away and voting is officially underway across the state of Georgia. Voters across the Chattahoochee Valley have already set out to the polls in the first three days of early voting. In person early voting eliminates many […]
Local transportation business offers free rides for children after Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local transportation business, More Than Medical Transportation, is now offering free transportation for children who may have missed their bus to school or missed their crossing guard on their way to school. Only just a day after the Steam Mill Road incident that left one child dead and another one […]
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
5 alleged members of Insane Crips indicted on gang, murder charges in south Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that four alleged members of the Insane Crips gang were indicted on murder and other charges in Muscogee County. The indictment stems from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Columbus in 2021, according to Carr. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
opelikaobserver.com
A Fall Octoberfest for All
Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
WTVM
Early voting starts in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Local woman battles Lou Gehrig’s Disease
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts one’s nerve cells that control muscle movements. It robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and even breathe. After diagnosis, patients can expect a life expectancy, on average, to be between just two and five years. A cure hasn’t been found, yet, but patients and their families are hopeful. One patient is Phenix City resident Renee Richardson.
wrbl.com
Changes are coming; freeze watch by Wednesday AM
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit ahead of a cold front, not as much sun today buy still expect a little bit as clouds pass through. This front will bring in big...
wrbl.com
Freeze Warnings extended further south
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
