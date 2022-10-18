ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to know from Chargers' overtime win over Broncos

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chargers defeated the Broncos in overtime on Monday night, 19-16.

To recap the game, here is everything to know about Los Angeles’ victory.

Game notes

Justin Herbert had his least efficient game of the season, failing to find the end zone. Herbert had a passing touchdown in 36 of 37 career starts before tonight. He finished 37-of-57 passing for 238 yards and with an interception.

A big factor in Herbert’s non-productive performance was being given very little time to throw. According to Next Gen Stats, the Broncos pressured Herbert on 23 of his 59 dropbacks, the third-highest pressure rate (39.0%) in a game in his career.

The consistent pressure forced Herbert’s internal clock to speed up at a high rate, which caused him to miss wide-open receivers on critical downs. Denver’s zone coverage also enabled him to keep most of his passes underneath, and not take many shots down the field.

The Chargers fielded backup Will Clapp as Corey Linsley was out with an illness. Clapp got hurt in the fourth quarter, so Brenden Jaimes had to come in. Zion Johnson struggled in pass protection and was flagged three times for holding. Trey Pipkins, who came into the game with a sprained MCL, did not look like himself.

The Chargers struggled to run the ball, averaging just three yards per carry. Joshua Kelley injured his knee early in the game, leading to Sony Michel entering. Michel averaged just 3.5 YPC, but he was responsible for converting three third downs.

Joshua Palmer led the team in receiving with nine catches for 57 yards. Palmer also drew three defensive pass interference penalties.

Mike Williams was held to two catches for 17 yards on six targets. Coming into the game, I talked about how Patrick Surtain is cementing himself as one of the league’s best cornerbacks, and his play backed it up.

Donald Parham also came on strong, catching his first pass since he suffered a scary head injury against the Chiefs last season in Week 16. Parham finished with three receptions for 53 yards (17.7 YPR).

Hats off to the Chargers’ defense in the second half and overtime, holding Russell Wilson to just 3-of-11 passing for 15 yards after he was 12-of-17 for 173 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

J.C. Jackson had a porous first-half performance. Jackson was penalized for pass interference. On Greg Dulcich’s touchdown, Jackson had a deep third of the field – he chased and left his zone, leaving Dulcich wide open. Jackson was also beaten on a double move by K.J. Hamler, leading to a 47-yard gain.

That led to Michael Davis being subbed into the game and Jackson being benched in the second half. Once Davis was put in, the play in the secondary improved. He and Asante Samuel Jr. each had a pass deflection.

Brandon Staley was in his bag with his blitz packages today, with Drue Tranquill and Derwin James making up three of the team’s four sacks. Khalil Mack had the other.

The end of the game showed why special teams play matters. J.K. Scott had a great, hanging punt. Rookie Ja’Sir Taylor, with a heads-up play, pushed the blocker into Montrell Washington to force the fumble. Deane Leonard recovered. Then, a hurt Dustin Hopkins kicked the game-winning field goal.

The Chargers won the time of possession battle, 38:49 to 28:33.

Play of the game

3 stars of the game

  1. (Injured) K Dustin Hopkins: 4/4 FG, 1 XP
  2. CB Ja’Sir Taylor: Forced the fumble on the punt in overtime
  3. LB Drue Tranquill: 2 sacks,

