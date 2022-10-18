Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Washington County
A motorcycle rider was killed after a collision with a vehicle in Washington County Wednesday afternoon. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said the crash occurred a short time before 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in St. George. Crews were investigating the scene where a motorcyclist was...
2 men charged after traffic stop in St. George yielded pounds of narcotics
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are arrested and charged after St. George police found a bag containing pounds of narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop last Saturday, Oct. 15. Around 6:30 p.m., a police officer conducting a criminal interdiction on Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona border noticed that the driver and […]
890kdxu.com
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
Flaming motorcycle found left abandoned on Ivins road
An unattended motorcycle engulfed in flames was found in the middle of the road in Ivins, Utah, Monday morning.
890kdxu.com
St George Police Report “Stranger Danger” Encounter
(St. George, UT) -- It's a case of Stranger Danger in St. George. It was on Friday St. George Police say a male approached two girls and asked if they would help him clean a church. They refused and left. This happened in the Little Valley area. A witness who called 9-1-1 saw the man return the same day and was able to get a photo, along with pictures of the man's license plate and vehicle. The suspect, who turned out to be a sex offender, was arrested on parole violations. Police are urging you to talk to your children about parole violations.
890kdxu.com
Time To Dump Your Landlord? Top 5 Homes Cheaper Than Your Rent
Most Utah renters have seen large rent increases over the past two years and market indicators point to average rents continuing to increase in the near future. Both 2020 and 2021 saw housing market bidding wars, which often stopped first-time homebuyers from nabbing their first house due to the lack of large cash reserves required to participate in the bidding wars.
wyo4news.com
One of two grizzly attack victims released from hospital Monday
October 18, 2022 — According to a Monday evening story on FoxNews.com, one of the two Northwest College students injured in a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody has been released from a Billings hospital. Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, was released yesterday. The other victim, Kendell Cummings of Evanston, remains hospitalized but may be released later this week. Both individuals had been life-flighted to a Billings, Montana, hospital.
wyo4news.com
Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack
October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
890kdxu.com
Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges
(Cedar City, UT) -- A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George. Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars. She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars. In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.
890kdxu.com
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
ABC 4
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park
(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
ksl.com
Intermountain genetics study helps St. George woman anticipate her higher risk for cancer
ST. GEORGE — Learning you have a high risk of cancer is not something anyone wants, but a simple DNA evaluation became an important crystal ball for one woman, who learned she was high-risk for the potentially life-altering disease. Since she is aware of her heightened risk, she can...
Comments / 0