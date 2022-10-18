ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivins, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Washington County

A motorcycle rider was killed after a collision with a vehicle in Washington County Wednesday afternoon. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said the crash occurred a short time before 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in St. George. Crews were investigating the scene where a motorcyclist was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely

(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St George Police Report “Stranger Danger” Encounter

(St. George, UT) -- It's a case of Stranger Danger in St. George. It was on Friday St. George Police say a male approached two girls and asked if they would help him clean a church. They refused and left. This happened in the Little Valley area. A witness who called 9-1-1 saw the man return the same day and was able to get a photo, along with pictures of the man's license plate and vehicle. The suspect, who turned out to be a sex offender, was arrested on parole violations. Police are urging you to talk to your children about parole violations.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Time To Dump Your Landlord? Top 5 Homes Cheaper Than Your Rent

Most Utah renters have seen large rent increases over the past two years and market indicators point to average rents continuing to increase in the near future. Both 2020 and 2021 saw housing market bidding wars, which often stopped first-time homebuyers from nabbing their first house due to the lack of large cash reserves required to participate in the bidding wars.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
wyo4news.com

One of two grizzly attack victims released from hospital Monday

October 18, 2022 — According to a Monday evening story on FoxNews.com, one of the two Northwest College students injured in a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody has been released from a Billings hospital. Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, was released yesterday. The other victim, Kendell Cummings of Evanston, remains hospitalized but may be released later this week. Both individuals had been life-flighted to a Billings, Montana, hospital.
CODY, WY
wyo4news.com

Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack

October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
CODY, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges

(Cedar City, UT) -- A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George. Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars. She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars. In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
IVINS, UT
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park

(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy