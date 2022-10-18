(St. George, UT) -- It's a case of Stranger Danger in St. George. It was on Friday St. George Police say a male approached two girls and asked if they would help him clean a church. They refused and left. This happened in the Little Valley area. A witness who called 9-1-1 saw the man return the same day and was able to get a photo, along with pictures of the man's license plate and vehicle. The suspect, who turned out to be a sex offender, was arrested on parole violations. Police are urging you to talk to your children about parole violations.

