Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business

I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State

ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
waldronnews.com

Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out Some of the Best Happy Hours in Shreveport-Bossier

It Has Been Proven By My friends and Me That Happy Hour Makes You Happier. I mean the name happy is in the term right? Long day at work? Meet up with some buddies before you head home, go to your local watering hole and talk about your day, it may be cheaper than therapy in some cases. Happy Hour is an awesome time to reconnect with your friends and slow time down from the crazy rat race that is life.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

