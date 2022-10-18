Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Where’s the Best Place for a Family Photo Shoot in Shreveport?
We've all seen the family photos of everyone wearing khaki and white on a beach vacation... but if you want a family photo taken here in Shreveport, where there is no white sandy beach with the ocean in the background, where do you go?. I know the R.W. Norton Art...
Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business
I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
KTBS
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
waldronnews.com
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
Shreveport’s Pumpkin Shine Celebrates 30 Years With Record Crowd
Amidst a cornucopia of bad news lately, there are still good things going on in Shreveport. Last night, Southfield School and SPAR hosted the 30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park to record crowds. I've written before about things that add 'quality of life' to a community,...
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
Check Out Some of the Best Happy Hours in Shreveport-Bossier
It Has Been Proven By My friends and Me That Happy Hour Makes You Happier. I mean the name happy is in the term right? Long day at work? Meet up with some buddies before you head home, go to your local watering hole and talk about your day, it may be cheaper than therapy in some cases. Happy Hour is an awesome time to reconnect with your friends and slow time down from the crazy rat race that is life.
ktalnews.com
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KSLA
What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
