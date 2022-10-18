Read full article on original website
2 men charged after traffic stop in St. George yielded pounds of narcotics
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are arrested and charged after St. George police found a bag containing pounds of narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop last Saturday, Oct. 15. Around 6:30 p.m., a police officer conducting a criminal interdiction on Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona border noticed that the driver and […]
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly
UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
Hurricane Police issue 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours
HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police are cracking down on drivers running red lights. According to a Facebook posting, authorities in Hurricane have issued 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours. That is roughly 1.5 violations per hour. According to the post, many of excuses the officers were...
Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges
(Cedar City, UT) -- A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George. Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars. She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars. In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.
Fire nearly destroys Chinese restaurant with 18-year history in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Heavy smoke billowed into the sky as a fire raged through a Chinese restaurant on South Bluff Street in St. George on Monday. The blaze caused such significant damage that it will be some time before the business reopens, while the barber school next door was spared any fire damage, thanks to a set of large ventilation fans that disrupted the spread of the blaze.
One of two grizzly attack victims released from hospital Monday
October 18, 2022 — According to a Monday evening story on FoxNews.com, one of the two Northwest College students injured in a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody has been released from a Billings hospital. Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, was released yesterday. The other victim, Kendell Cummings of Evanston, remains hospitalized but may be released later this week. Both individuals had been life-flighted to a Billings, Montana, hospital.
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park
(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack
October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Time To Dump Your Landlord? Top 5 Homes Cheaper Than Your Rent
Most Utah renters have seen large rent increases over the past two years and market indicators point to average rents continuing to increase in the near future. Both 2020 and 2021 saw housing market bidding wars, which often stopped first-time homebuyers from nabbing their first house due to the lack of large cash reserves required to participate in the bidding wars.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Intermountain genetics study helps St. George woman anticipate her higher risk for cancer
ST. GEORGE — Learning you have a high risk of cancer is not something anyone wants, but a simple DNA evaluation became an important crystal ball for one woman, who learned she was high-risk for the potentially life-altering disease. Since she is aware of her heightened risk, she can...
