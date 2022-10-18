ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham midfielder may be out until after World Cup - Conte

Dejan Kulusevski may not play for Tottenham again until after the World Cup ends in December, says manager Antonio Conte. The midfielder, 22, has not played for Spurs since the win over Leicester in September after injuring his hamstring on international duty with Sweden. Conte says Kulusevski, who is on...
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
The Associated Press

Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
BBC

Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
BBC

Police investigate damage to Man City's team coach

Detectives are investigating a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City bus as it returned home from Liverpool. An image showed damage to the windscreen following City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Merseyside Police said inquires were continuing and appealed for information. The force urged anyone with...

