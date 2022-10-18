Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham midfielder may be out until after World Cup - Conte
Dejan Kulusevski may not play for Tottenham again until after the World Cup ends in December, says manager Antonio Conte. The midfielder, 22, has not played for Spurs since the win over Leicester in September after injuring his hamstring on international duty with Sweden. Conte says Kulusevski, who is on...
Soccer-Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and that he is now training away from the first-team squad.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Graham Potter removes fear factor to give Chelsea freedom to thrive | Jacob Steinberg
Graham Potter’s calmness and ability to communicate effectively has transmitted itself to Chelsea’s players during his promising start at Stamford Bridge
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Police investigate damage to Man City's team coach
Detectives are investigating a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City bus as it returned home from Liverpool. An image showed damage to the windscreen following City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Merseyside Police said inquires were continuing and appealed for information. The force urged anyone with...
