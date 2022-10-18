ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol

Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
NEWSBTC

Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising

Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC

How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries

If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
Robb Report

Unlike Most Sectors, the Wine Industry Actually Grew During the Pandemic

All of our pandemic wine nights seem to have done some good. Unlike most industries that have struggled over the past two and half years due to Covid restrictions, the wine industry actually grew from its pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report in The Washington Post. This year, the industry’s economic impact is expected to be a whopping $276 billion, up from $220 billion in 2017. This growth “illustrates the health of the industry,” said Michael Kaiser, the executive vice president of WineAmerica, a trade organization that estimated this year’s economic impact in a study released last month. WineAmerica’s study examined the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWSBTC

Four Millionaire Cryptos: Oryen Network, Filecoin, Internet Computer And Ripple

Plenty of projects make decent cash for their investors, but few raise millions. The kinds of protocols that do come along rarely, but you only need to back a winner once to set yourself up for life. Our experts have earmarked not one but four interesting opportunities that may be just the ticket.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NEWSBTC

Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?

CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom

Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC

Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?

In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Cryptos with growth potential: Chainlink, Tamadoge and BudBlockz

When it comes to investing diversification is extremely important. Having a diverse portfolio allows you to spread your risk something that is highly recommended especially when dealing with crypto. By investing in a variety of different coins and tokens, you can protect yourself against the ups and downs of the market, and when it comes to diversification, few coins offer more potential than Chainlink, Tamadoge, and BudBlockz.
NEWSBTC

Portfolio Diversification Tactics With PrimeXBT: How To Mitigate Recession Risk

A primary competitive advantage offered by PrimeXBT is the unrivaled portfolio diversification options that investors and traders can choose from. With more than 100 different trading instruments across crypto, stock indices, commodities, and forex currencies, the combinations are nearly endless. In this guide, we will outline several different portfolio diversification...
NEWSBTC

Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?

XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
NEWSBTC

Investors Dump Avalanche (AVAX) And Litecoin (LTC) And Invest Heavily On The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale

Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) price action have both shown signals that the end of their bullish trend is here. This update came after the recent Bitcoin price crash, dragging many altcoins down. Investors and traders are now searching for the best investment to shield them from the dreading effects of the crypto winter. Which, in historical data, has always been a time to find gems before the next bull market.
NEWSBTC

Chronocatz or Tamadoge: Which NFTs Will Rule?

The world of non-fungible token investing is still seeing a host of new drops and Tamadoge is linked to the Tamadoge (TAMA) platform. The NFT collection will consist of 21,100 Tamadoge’s but the first drop was only 100 ultra-rare NFTs. Tamadoge has a good roadmap with the project planning to embrace the play-to-earn blockchain gaming theme and the TAMA coin will have utility in the ecosystem. Some of that is still to be developed and the NFTs can be an option for investors in the short run.
NEWSBTC

Tron Development Activity Grows In The Last 7 Days – Except TRX Price

Tron (TRX) welcomed the second week of this month with the news of its coin becoming a legal tender in the Commonwealth of Dominica announced by no less than its blockchain founder, Justin Sun. Technical indicators for TRON are confusing as of this time. TRX could surge all the way...

