As voters get their mail ballots, PBS12 has begun airing a series to highlight key races and statewide ballot issues before voters on Nov. 8. The series premiered on Sunday, tackling Proposition FF, which seeks to provide access to free meals to all public school students and increases taxes for households earning more than $300,000; Proposition 121, which reduces the state income tax rate to 4.40% starting tax year 2022; Proposition 123, which legalizes the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms; and, Propositions 124, 125, and 126, which expand the sale and delivery of alcohol.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO