Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Politics to cohost U.S. Senate debate between Bennet and O'Dea
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes will cohost a debate Oct. 28 between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a race that could very well decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. The debate will be held live at Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
TRAIL MIX | Is Colorado's habit of splitting the ticket a relic of its political past?
Colorado used to have a deserved reputation as a ticket-splitting state. Over the last 50 years, in the 18 elections when the state's electorate has had the chance to vote for one party for president or governor and the other party for the U.S. Senate, Colorado voters have taken it on six occasions, one-third of the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Outside spending blunts fundraising advantage by Colorado Senate candidates, reports show
While outside groups are pouring millions into the seven races that will determine control of the Colorado state Senate, candidates are also beating the bushes for money, but any advantage they accrue is potentially blunted by spending they have no control over. Recent campaign finance reports show that, in races...
coloradopolitics.com
ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women
Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
WARNING: These Republican Election Deniers Are on Colorado’s Election Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Pay heed to school board races sneaking extremism into classrooms
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
coloradopolitics.com
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Reinventing history at Colorado schools
Given the most recent round of dismal student achievement scores for math and English in public school districts across Colorado, it’s a safe bet our kids’ instruction in history and civics is lacking, as well. Ask almost any middle- or high-schooler, however apt or diligent, for details about...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Democrats once more dominate fundraising in competitive state House races
Democratic candidates expanded their fundraising leads in all but one of the most competitive elections for the Colorado House of Representatives in the final weeks before Election Day. Democrats are winning the money race in nine of the 10 most competitive House contests, according to reports from the Secretary of...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit
Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
coloradopolitics.com
'Your Decision 2022' airs on PBS12
As voters get their mail ballots, PBS12 has begun airing a series to highlight key races and statewide ballot issues before voters on Nov. 8. The series premiered on Sunday, tackling Proposition FF, which seeks to provide access to free meals to all public school students and increases taxes for households earning more than $300,000; Proposition 121, which reduces the state income tax rate to 4.40% starting tax year 2022; Proposition 123, which legalizes the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms; and, Propositions 124, 125, and 126, which expand the sale and delivery of alcohol.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need
As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
coloradopolitics.com
PODIUM | Crime shows all politics truly are local
“All politics are local” is an old saying attributed to former Congressional Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill. The phrase alludes to the fact that elected officials are greatly influenced by the views and opinions of those within their districts and the issues of concern to them.
coloradopolitics.com
Legalizing psychedelics does more harm than good
Citizens of Colorado will be voting on Proposition 122, which would allow decriminalization, distribution and access to psychedelics. It will also allow possession, personal use and growing, as well as uncompensated gifting. Is this going to be good for Colorado and personal health?. There is emerging data that components of...
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: Voters must pay heed to state school board races sneaking extremism into the classroom — elect McClellan, Plomer
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
coloradopolitics.com
How Colorado education board crafted its Holocaust language
A Republican State Board of Education member who believes socialism poses grave dangers at home and abroad has put his stamp on how Colorado students will learn about the Holocaust. Over the last year and a half, Steve Durham has pushed for the state’s academic standards to connect the Holocaust...
Comments / 0