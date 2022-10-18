ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a...
Denver Gazette: Reinventing history at Colorado schools

Given the most recent round of dismal student achievement scores for math and English in public school districts across Colorado, it’s a safe bet our kids’ instruction in history and civics is lacking, as well. Ask almost any middle- or high-schooler, however apt or diligent, for details about...
Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit

Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
'Your Decision 2022' airs on PBS12

As voters get their mail ballots, PBS12 has begun airing a series to highlight key races and statewide ballot issues before voters on Nov. 8. The series premiered on Sunday, tackling Proposition FF, which seeks to provide access to free meals to all public school students and increases taxes for households earning more than $300,000; Proposition 121, which reduces the state income tax rate to 4.40% starting tax year 2022; Proposition 123, which legalizes the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms; and, Propositions 124, 125, and 126, which expand the sale and delivery of alcohol.
Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need

As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
PODIUM | Crime shows all politics truly are local

“All politics are local” is an old saying attributed to former Congressional Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill. The phrase alludes to the fact that elected officials are greatly influenced by the views and opinions of those within their districts and the issues of concern to them.
Legalizing psychedelics does more harm than good

Citizens of Colorado will be voting on Proposition 122, which would allow decriminalization, distribution and access to psychedelics. It will also allow possession, personal use and growing, as well as uncompensated gifting. Is this going to be good for Colorado and personal health?. There is emerging data that components of...
ELECTION 2022 | Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate

Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
How Colorado education board crafted its Holocaust language

A Republican State Board of Education member who believes socialism poses grave dangers at home and abroad has put his stamp on how Colorado students will learn about the Holocaust. Over the last year and a half, Steve Durham has pushed for the state’s academic standards to connect the Holocaust...
