How To Edit PDF Text And Image On Mac In 2022
PDF files are widely used for academic purposes to create projects, assignments, and research reports. To ensure that your assignments or projects in a PDF format are professionally edited, you would require a powerful free PDF editor. For MacBook users, you should consider a professional PDF editor that consists of all basic and advanced functions.
Websites, Web Apps Or Apps – Which Is Better?
People were already employing a variety of technologies even thousands of years ago. When people in the Bronze Age would create fire through methods of percussion and the use of bow drills, this was still considered to be a form of technology because it utilized the scientific method in order to give people a more convenient way to live out their lives. When the Romans created the Julian Calendar in order to give an idea of how to keep track of time, this was also considered to be a form of technology.
How to turn on the Pixel's Direct My Call feature
With the Pixel 7, Google introduced yet another new feature for the phone app. As some of us forget that, we are supposed to be making phone calls on our phones. And it’s called “Direct My Call”. It does exactly what you’d expect. With some phone numbers, it is able to show you menu options instead of having to wait to hear it, and press that number. It works extremely well, and can even show up before it is said.
Samsung Launches New 200MP Camera, But Galaxy S23 Ultra May Not Get It
Samsung has launched a new 200MP smartphone camera. Called the ISOCELL HPX, this is the company’s third 200MP image sensor, following the ISOCELL HP1 in September last year and the ISOCELL HP3 in June this year. The new camera may not come on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though. More on that later.
Android 13 (Go Edition) Brings Material You To Budget Phones
Google has just announced Android 13 (Go edition), a build of Android 13 for budget smartphones. It has been five years since Android (Go edition) was announced, and Google said that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. Android 13 (Go edition) is now...
Some Google Home Users Are Seeing Device Triggers
We’ve been anticipating a new feature coming to the Google Home app. Named device triggers, this feature will add a new level of automation for Google Home users. While the feature isn’t available just yet, a few users are starting to see it. According to 9To5Google, a handful...
How to mute notifications on Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a pretty good first attempt from Google, at a smartwatch. But it’ll still notify you on your wrist, even when you’re on your phone. Luckily, Google has added a way for you to mute notifications on your phone and on your watch depending on if you are using your phone or wearing your watch. So that’s what we’ll be explaining how to do today.
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining useful and fun features since its release, and it’s not slowing down. Another new feature will let Snapchat+ users choose when their stories expire, according to Engadget. This is something that a lot of users will definitely love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+ is,...
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
Google Chat Adds In-Line Threading
When using a chat app that allows plenty of people to converse at once, things can get pretty cluttered. This is why messaging platforms let people reply within threads. Google Chat is the next platform to add in-line threading. Google Chat is the company’s latest chat platform rising from the...
Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95/month
As part of its fall sale, Amazon is discounting Audible Premium Plus, bringing it down to just $5.95 per month for your first four months. After those four months, it’ll be priced at $14.95 per month. The good thing about Audible is that you can cancel at any time.
Samsung & TikTok To Roll Out StemDrop Feature
Samsung has announced a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to launch a new music-driven feature called StemDrop. Samsung describes the feature as “a new international music discovery format” that is going to revolutionize global music collaboration. According to the company announcement, StemDrop goes live on TikTok...
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
This "Dream Smartphone" Has Uniform Bezels, Second Display & More
A new concept smartphone surfaced on Twitter, and it’s quite interesting. This one comes from a rather well-known smartphone concept designer, it contains uniform bezels, and it’s described as the designer’s current “dream smartphone”. The designer’s “dream smartphone” has uniform bezels, second display & more...
WhatsApp Call Links Are Now Widely Available
WhatsApp is widely rolling out Call Links. Announced last month, the new feature makes joining or starting group calls on the app easy. It lets you create shareable links to calls, letting others join the call by clicking the link. You may have seen something similar with videoconferencing tools like Google Meet and Zoom.
Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Users Can't Install First Google Play System Update
A new Google Play System update has appeared for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users, but they can’t install it. It is worth noting that it has not appeared for all users, and it’s possible this was a mistake on Google’s part. New Google Play system...
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
Visible Fixes Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro eSIM Issues
Some users have been having problems activating their new Pixel 7 series handsets on Visible’s network via eSIM. Well, you’ll be glad to know that Visible fixed Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro eSIM issues with the latest update. Visible has fixed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro...
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
