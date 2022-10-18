ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 20 October

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s continuation chart pattern could present buying opportunities in the four-hour timeframe. The king alt registered improvements in its funding rates over the last week. Ethereum [ETH] lost...
NEWSBTC

XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?

XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
msn.com

Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop

Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound

Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood’s price target might be outlandish, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company’s beaten-down valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
astaga.com

Charles Schwab Reveals Dangerous News For Bitcoin Price

The crypto market is struggling as a consequence of numerous macroeconomic components. The worth of Bitcoin continues to stay sluggish. BTC fell by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $19,177. The correction after the crypto rally has erased all of the BTC features. It’s barely holding on to a 0.27% enhance for the final 7 days. In keeping with Charles Schwab, the concern for Bitcoin buyers could be starting as a result of recession.
NEWSBTC

Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising

Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?

Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
NEWSBTC

Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023

Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
NEWSBTC

Avalanche (AVAX) May Be Down, But It’s Not Out, Here’s Why

Avalanche (AVAX) has been hit pretty hard since the bear market started. The digital asset which reached an all-time high of $146 back in November of 2021 is not trading just below $15. This has led to a decline in confidence in the digital asset. However, protocols such as Avalanche have shown over time that they can sometimes be underestimated and the latest announcement from the project proves this.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...

