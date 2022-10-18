Read full article on original website
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
Send in the clowns because Patti LuPone has apparently left the "circus" that she calls Broadway. On Monday morning, the Tony winner tweeted, "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out." In a...
VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe.
Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for defamation after the union placed him on its “Do Not Work” list following his production of Paradise Square. “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit reads. More from The Hollywood ReporterAAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and MorePatti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From Actors' EquityAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits...
Musician Mike Schank, known best for his role in the 1999 critically acclaimed documentary "American Movie," has died. He was 53. A close friend of Schank's, Jackie Bogenberger, announced his death on Facebook on Thursday. Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, that she met Schank at the Milwaukee Alano Club in Wisconsin while battling her own addictions.
Patti LuPone says she has resigned from Actors’ Equity. The three-time Tony Award winner tweeted Monday it was “quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about.” More from The Hollywood ReporterAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right NotesBroadway Theaters Will Dim Marquees for Angela LansburyCritic's Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a Vanishing Breed She added, “Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” she said. A union membership is required to perform in any Broadway production and most...
It’s disorienting to realize that Hanya Yanagihara’s best-selling novel A Little Life came out more than seven years ago, given the ironclad grip it’s maintained on the culture. A 750-page epic of pain, friendship, shifting queerness, exploitation, and shame following the lives of four college friends, its operatic highs and lows have inspired constant discourse, fueled as much by praise for its stunning prose and scope as by condemnation of its graphic descriptions of childhood sexual abuse and self-harm. The Atlantic called it “the great gay novel”; The New York Review of Books deemed it “a striptease” in a derogatory way.
The Banshees of Inisherin, which won writer-director Martin McDonagh Best Screenplay and Colin Farrell the Volpi Cup for Best Actor in Venice last month, hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, expanding to 10 more markets/50 locations next weekend, and to 600-800 screens November 4. If standing ovations say anything, the comedy-drama had a rapturous 13 minutes of applause on the Lido. It’s certified fresh at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Here’s the Deadline review.) Critical acclaim plus a nascent arthouse revival underway bode well for the Searchlight Pictures film, the distributor’s second big-screen outing after a 10-month hiatus. Its first was See...
It may be called 1776, but this Broadway revival has a predominant tang of its 1969 origin. Sprawling, bawdy, and ranging in the spirit of that era, and with a book (by Peter Stone) that is far more attention-commanding than its music and lyrics (Sherman Edwards), this Tony Award-winning musical has been revived on Broadway with a cast, the Roundabout Theatre Company/American Repertory Theater emphasize, that “includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender, and nonbinary.” White men may have hammered the Declaration of Independence into being, but this revival (American Airlines Theatre, to Jan....
Producer Ryan Murphy has premiered three series in roughly a month, so a degree of overlap is perhaps understandable. Even so, the new season of his long-running FX franchise, this one dubbed "American Horror Story: NYC," feels like a companion in its central themes to "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which premiered last month on Netflix.
Alaska Daily season 1 stars Hilary Swank as a journalist who moves from New York to Alaska. Here's what we know about the new series.
Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The BFI has also supported many of the features and short films.
This week’s guest is Joel Edgerton. In a chat about the plethora of projects he has in the offing, including the upcoming George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat, Edgerton reveals the moment he decided to be an actor, how he wanted to be Indiana Jones growing up, and the time his dad woke him up and took him to see Return of the Jedi in his pajamas (and thus, a Star Wars cast member was born). He also recalls the time he saw Elizabeth Taylor having a nightcap with James Earl Jones, imagining the conversation as, “Darth Vader don’t...
'American Horror Story: NYC' premieres this week, and we have all the details on the release schedule. Follow this guide to make sure you never miss an episode.
Brace yourselves, Joni Mitchell fans, because the music legend is making a comeback to the stage!. Mitchell, 78, will play her first headline show in 23 years, her longtime friend and fellow musician Brandi Carlile announced earlier this week. Carlile, 41, spilled the exciting news while appearing on The Daily...
New York theater is healing; for proof, just look at the record-breaking $1,043,825 that September’s Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction raised for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS or the scads of illicit recordings of Lea Michele in Funny Girl across Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. As the city plunges headlong into fall, it’s as good a time as any to see a new—or newly revived—play or musical; the most difficult thing may simply be determining what to buy tickets for and when. To help you sort that out, here’s a guide to some of our favorite (and most eagerly awaited) shows this season. Happy theatergoing!
Before Stephen Spielberg’s much-lauded interpretation of West Side Story, there was another high-powered effort to bring the musical conceived by Jerome Robins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents to the screen. It would have been the first remake since the 1961 screen classic directed by Robbins and Robert Wise. This version was a little different. According to Lilo & Stitch writer and co-director Christopher Sanders, “Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do West Side Story with cats.” Sanders said the former Disney Animation and...
One year after Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic shooting on the set of Rust, the star says he has lost multiple acting opportunities, noting in an interview with CNN in August that five roles disappeared. Yet since the Oct. 21, 2021, death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died when Baldwin pulled the trigger of a prop gun that was not supposed to contain live rounds, the actor has maintained a steady stream of work not all that different from the low-budget fare he appeared in before Rust. In part, he has benefactors involved in Rust to thank for his continued employment, with upcoming titles including the...
