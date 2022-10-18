Read full article on original website
Microsoft has kicked off a large round of layoffs, affecting various departments
Microsoft's previously announced layoffs are now taking place, with around 1,000 employees affected according to reports.
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel Watch Apps
Honestly, the best apps for the Google Pixel Watch are the apps that you’ll actually use, and use often. But with that said, there are some really great apps that are worth checking out if they aren’t apps that are already part of your daily routine. Like the other smartwatches that run on Wear OS, the Pixel Watch has a lot of apps that are at your disposal.
TechRadar
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
Android Headlines
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Android Headlines
Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Dig At iMessage On Instagram
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has addressed the rivalry between WhatsApp and iMessage while saying that the Meta-owned messaging app is still more secure and private than the Apple-owned app. WhatsApp and iMessage are two of the most popular messaging apps for Android and iOS platforms, and each comes with a...
Android Headlines
Google Chat Adds In-Line Threading
When using a chat app that allows plenty of people to converse at once, things can get pretty cluttered. This is why messaging platforms let people reply within threads. Google Chat is the next platform to add in-line threading. Google Chat is the company’s latest chat platform rising from the...
Android Headlines
TikTok Denies That It Planned To Track Users In The US
TikTok has denied allegations that its Chinese owner ByteDance planned to use the app to track the location of US users. In a series of tweets, the company pushed back strongly against the allegations saying it does not collect the precise GPS location of its users. Hence, it is not possible to personally track the location of any US citizen.
CNET
Cheap, Prepaid 5G Home Internet Is Coming on Verizon's Network
If you're looking to switch to a cheaper internet plan, now you can get online with affordable prepaid service from Straight Talk, which uses Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE network. Straight Talk Home Internet offers modest speeds for the cheapest fixed wireless access internet on the market right now: for $45 a month, you're getting unlimited data at a maximum of 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE. You'll need to pay $99 up front for the router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but service is prepaid monthly and doesn't require a contract.
Android Headlines
How To Transfer Your Stadia Game Saves To PC
Even though Stadia shuts down near the end of January 2023, you can still transfer your game saves to PC if you have the PC to transfer them to, and the desire to go through the process. The process isn’t lengthy but it’s not as simple as uploading save data to the cloud then downloading it on another platform. Unfortunately, there are a few more steps than that.
Engadget
Lyft's app now lets you reserve and pay for a parking spot
It teamed with SpotHero to let you find the closest parking available. Oregon Residents Could Qualify For Solar Tax Rebates In Portland. Portland Power Companies Panicking Over Oregon Solar Rebates. solar-savings.org. Lyft now lets driver's search, reserve and pay for a parking spot on its app, The San Francisco Chronicle...
Android Headlines
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining useful and fun features since its release, and it’s not slowing down. Another new feature will let Snapchat+ users choose when their stories expire, according to Engadget. This is something that a lot of users will definitely love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+ is,...
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use app to monitor specific U.S. citizens’ locations
On Thursday, Forbes reported that a China-based team for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use TikTok to monitor the locations of specific U.S. citizens. Forbes didn’t state what The Internal Audit and Risk Control department, the team behind the allegations, planned to do with the location information to protect their sources. However, the article […]
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Is Here & You Can Download It Now
Google has just released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, and you can download it now if you have a compatible Pixel device. You’ll also need to be a part of the Android beta program. Otherwise you won’t receive an over-the-air update to install the software even if you use a compatible device. To join the Android beta program, Google recommends heading to the official beta enrollment web page to get started.
Android Headlines
India May Force Google To Allow Third-Party App Stores In Play Store
India really wants Google to allow third-party app stores in the Play Store. India actually fined Google over it. We’re talking about a $161.9 million fine here. India is trying to force Google to allow more competition in the Play Store. India’s competition regular has been investigating Google for...
Upworthy
People compare living costs from the past and now, realize we're living in a world built for the rich
Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
Android Headlines
Android 13 (Go Edition) Brings Material You To Budget Phones
Google has just announced Android 13 (Go edition), a build of Android 13 for budget smartphones. It has been five years since Android (Go edition) was announced, and Google said that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. Android 13 (Go edition) is now...
Android Headlines
Websites, Web Apps Or Apps – Which Is Better?
People were already employing a variety of technologies even thousands of years ago. When people in the Bronze Age would create fire through methods of percussion and the use of bow drills, this was still considered to be a form of technology because it utilized the scientific method in order to give people a more convenient way to live out their lives. When the Romans created the Julian Calendar in order to give an idea of how to keep track of time, this was also considered to be a form of technology.
