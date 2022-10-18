ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Markets Insider

There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound

Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
NEWSBTC

XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?

XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Markets Insider

The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says

Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop

Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol

Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
NEWSBTC

Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?

In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...

