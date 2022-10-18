Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says
Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off
People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
NEWSBTC
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
