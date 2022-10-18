ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%

Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
Android Headlines

Global Smartphone Shipments Declined In Q3 2022: Canalys

Canalys has released a new report regarding global smartphone shipments. Based on it, global smartphone shipments declined by 9% in Q3 2022. This is in comparison with the Q3 last year, so year-over-year. Global smartphone shipments declined in Q3 2022. These are preliminary values, and they’re calculated for the July-September...

