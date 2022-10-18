Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Tesla with a market cap bigger than Apple? Elon Musk says so; experts weigh in
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week that his electric vehicle company's market cap could eventually exceed that of tech giant Apple. What are the odds?
Android Headlines
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
Android Headlines
Global Smartphone Shipments Declined In Q3 2022: Canalys
Canalys has released a new report regarding global smartphone shipments. Based on it, global smartphone shipments declined by 9% in Q3 2022. This is in comparison with the Q3 last year, so year-over-year. Global smartphone shipments declined in Q3 2022. These are preliminary values, and they’re calculated for the July-September...
