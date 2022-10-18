All of our pandemic wine nights seem to have done some good. Unlike most industries that have struggled over the past two and half years due to Covid restrictions, the wine industry actually grew from its pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report in The Washington Post. This year, the industry’s economic impact is expected to be a whopping $276 billion, up from $220 billion in 2017. This growth “illustrates the health of the industry,” said Michael Kaiser, the executive vice president of WineAmerica, a trade organization that estimated this year’s economic impact in a study released last month. WineAmerica’s study examined the...

