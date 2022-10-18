Read full article on original website
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
ESPN
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch focused on 'stopping the bleeding' after winless seven-game run
Under-fire Jesse Marsch has apologised to Leeds United fans but said he is confident he has the backing of the board following Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester, landing the club in a perilous position in the Premier League. A run of seven winless games, including five defeats, has seen Marsch's...
Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan are keen on extending Romelu Lukaku's loan deal.
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
