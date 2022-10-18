ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
BBC

PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event

Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...

