Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing
Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding
"I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.
Tom Brady Attended Robert Kraft’s Wedding Without Gisele Bündchen as Marriage Rumors Swirl
Fans of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to believe that the supermodel was hinting at her marriage with an Instagram comment.
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
Tom Brady Spotted at Robert Kraft’s Wedding Without Gisele Bundchen After Hiring Divorce Lawyers
Shutterstock (2) Flying solo. Tom Brady was spotted celebrating Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg's wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen by his side amid split rumors. The quarterback, 45, was seemingly dateless at the New York City wedding on Friday, October 14, in photos obtained by Page Six. The outlet reports that many former Patriots […]
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through
It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Is Married to Dana Blumberg
Robert Kraft is a married man! The New England Patriots owner said “I do” to Dana Blumberg on Friday, October 14, 2022 in a surprise ceremony at the Hall des Lumières in New York City, People confirms. Kraft invited about 250 guests to a “Kickoff and a...
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Steelers Now Willing To Listen To Offers For Mason Rudolph At Trade Deadline; CB William Jackson III Has Potential Landing Place In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph has been at the forefront of trade rumors for months now. After the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, Rudolph was always likely to end up as the No. 3 QB. While he actually performed quite well in training camp, he was still handed third-string duties. As a result, he’s been a gameday inactive throughout the season.
Flying solo: Tom Brady attends Robert Kraft's wedding without Gisele, then alone to Pittsburgh for Bucs game
Tom Brady continues to brave things alone, as he attended the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg solo without his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, amid rumors of divorce.
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
Ex-teammate Michael Robinson blasts Broncos' Russell Wilson: 'Mutiny is afoot'
A former teammate has become the latest to blast quarterback Russell Wilson amid the Denver Broncos' uninspiring 2-4 start. "This is Football 101," retired offensive weapon Michael Robinson said about Wilson and the Broncos during an edition of the "Total Access" NFL Network program, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "My 13-year-old son understands how to redirect an offensive line. And Russell understands how to do that, too. This is what hits home with me. When you call him a robot. How can you stand up there, you know the offense looks like this, you know all these questions around here about you and the offense, and you just say, 'We need to execute better, let’s ride.'"
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
