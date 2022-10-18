ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside

A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.

Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
TELLURIDE, CO
CONTEMPORIST

Folding Aluminium Screens Are Used For Privacy And Sun Control On This Home

Nico van der Meulen Architects has sent us one of their latest projects, a new modern home that includes extensive folding aluminum screens on its exterior. The metal screens, with a perforated pattern, start on the front facade of the home, while the entryway includes multiple water features, a sculpture, and hidden lighting.
Apartment Therapy

The One Thing I Will Never Sacrifice When Buying a House Ever Again

When I bought my newly constructed townhome outside of Denver, I didn’t think it was a huge deal that the backyard was naked, the landscaping left to me to conceptualize and execute. After all, it was a small plot probably better described as a courtyard. My tiny yard connects the detached garage to the back entrance, with a sizable patch that could be filled with brick, grass, faux grass or pavers — anything really, if I could just make up my dang mind.
COLORADO STATE
woodfloorbusiness.com

Readers Respond: What Outdated Wood Flooring Trend Do You Hope Never Comes Back?

WFB asked followers on Facebook and Instagram to share what outdated wood flooring trend they hope to never see again. Here’s what they said:. Dark-stained floors; 20 years ago I used to do one a month now it’s one every two years. Robbie Prevatt. ⅜-inch prefinished engineered wood...
intheknow.com

Bland bedroom gets chic overhaul in amazing 1-day transformation

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, Host...
Architectural Digest

Saturated Color Makes a Statement in This Boston-Area Home

When Jessica Schwartz and Ryan Stanton got involved with a three-story new build in a city across Boston’s Charles River, it pushed the designers squarely out of their comfort zone. “The clients wanted to bring a worldliness into the home through the layering of texture, pattern, and color—not New England color,” explains Jessica, one half of Stanton Schwartz Design Group. “We went back to the drawing board to up the saturation.”
BOSTON, MA

