Opelika-Auburn News
Cold temperatures continue for many
Record low temperatures will be set once again today but a change is on the way. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
(DNT) FROSTY FORECAST? NOAA RELEASES WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK (3:30pmET)
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting some frigid temps for some in the US, but most of the country could see warmer, and drier conditions, on average. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Villagers scramble for clean water in drought-hit Southern Madagascar
Villagers of Maninstevo in the drought-hit Anosy region of Southern Madagascar are scrambling for clean water and have to walk for hours a day to the nearest remaining source of water to fill up containers. However the Mandrare river, which often flows, is dirty, contaminated by animals and people washing themselves and their clothes.
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park's Kingman Wash area, located on the...
