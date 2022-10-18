ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler set to unveil details of unsanctioned camping ban proposal

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to share details of a proposed ban on unsanctioned camping in the city by Friday. The mayor says it's a very complicated and aggressive effort with a lot of moving parts. It incorporates players outside the City of Portland, from county government and the Metro Regional Council, to federal stakeholders, Senators, and members of Congress.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Community meeting addresses Powell Boulevard safety

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people packed Cleveland High School’s auditorium Thursday night to hear real-time safety solutions from city and state transportation leaders. Many people want to make Powell Boulevard, or Highway 26, safer, especially around schools. One of the more emotional moments during the forum, where...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver sees an increase in homelessness, mental health issues

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Homelessness isn’t just a Portland issue. Residents in Clark County say they are seeing homelessness, crime, and mental health issues more often. Vancouver city officials say it’s becoming a problem that has spread to every part of the city. Some businesses have added additional...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Clackamas County opens air quality shelters

OREGON CITY, Ore. — As air quality continued to be poor Thursday, Clackamas County officials opened several "air quality relief" shelters for those who couldn't go indoors to escape the smoky air. “We saw air quality numbers near the 200s in Clackamas County, and that’s pretty severe,” said county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school

TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

SEI Purple Mile Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness

It's a local organization helping under-served youth realize their full potential. But you may not know Self Enhancement, Inc., also offers anti-domestic and sexual violence services. Chrischelle West, domestic violence advocate and Tresa Berry, youth sex-trafficking advocate, joined us to share more. You're invited to take part in SEI's Purple...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Evacuation levels lifted around Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County

CAMAS, Wash. — All wildfire evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire were lifted on Thursday, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said. The human-caused fire broke out on October 9 and is burning roughly 1,900 acres near Larch Mountain. It is considered about 23% contained. While CRESA...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hit-and-run survivor thanks Clackamas Fire on 5-year anniversary of crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday marks 5 years since Multnomah University student Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a head-on crash. It's been a long road to recovery, and Wakefield had help from people who were with her every step of the way, including firefighters and first responders who pulled her out of the wreck.
DAMASCUS, OR
KATU.com

Phelps Creek Vineyards

"This is our favorite time of the year. It’s when a season's hard work pays off. Beautiful weather, perfect grapes leads to great wines. It’s been an epic crush!" To quote the owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards, Bob and Lynette Morus. Our estate winery and vineyards are in Hood River. Alexandrine Roy, fourth generation wine maker living in Gevrey-Chambertin joins us again like she has since 2007. Today we bring the 2018 Cuvée Alexandrine Pinot Noir-Alexandrine’s signature wine with our team. The New Tasting Room is located at 301 Country Club Road in Hood River. Open 11-5 and now serving bistro lunch. Click here for more information.
HOOD RIVER, OR

