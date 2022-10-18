Read full article on original website
League of Minority Voters held annual 'Liberty and Hope Awards Gala' in Portland Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The League of Minority Voters honored contributing members of the community at their annual "Liberty and Hope Awards Gala" Wednesday night. The non-profit organization works to promote the advancement of minority voters’ rights. Wednesday's event also included a candidate forum, where attendees could meet the...
Mayor Wheeler set to unveil details of unsanctioned camping ban proposal
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to share details of a proposed ban on unsanctioned camping in the city by Friday. The mayor says it's a very complicated and aggressive effort with a lot of moving parts. It incorporates players outside the City of Portland, from county government and the Metro Regional Council, to federal stakeholders, Senators, and members of Congress.
Mayor releases details on plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released details on a new plan that is aimed at getting people experiencing homelessness more access to services. The plan, made up of five resolutions, will go before the city council next Wednesday. Part of the plan would implement a citywide ban...
Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
Community meeting addresses Powell Boulevard safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people packed Cleveland High School’s auditorium Thursday night to hear real-time safety solutions from city and state transportation leaders. Many people want to make Powell Boulevard, or Highway 26, safer, especially around schools. One of the more emotional moments during the forum, where...
Vancouver sees an increase in homelessness, mental health issues
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Homelessness isn’t just a Portland issue. Residents in Clark County say they are seeing homelessness, crime, and mental health issues more often. Vancouver city officials say it’s becoming a problem that has spread to every part of the city. Some businesses have added additional...
Clackamas County opens air quality shelters
OREGON CITY, Ore. — As air quality continued to be poor Thursday, Clackamas County officials opened several "air quality relief" shelters for those who couldn't go indoors to escape the smoky air. “We saw air quality numbers near the 200s in Clackamas County, and that’s pretty severe,” said county...
PBOT, ODOT addressing 'school zone' needs, something not required under state law
The Portland Bureau of Transportation installed new “school zone” signs Thursday morning near Cleveland High School in response to an emergency order passed by City Council a day prior. The order, brought forth by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, was in response to two serious crashes near SE 26th...
Portland City Council: Emergency ordinance for speed zone near Cleveland High approved
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today, the Portland City Council approved an emergency ordinance to make safety improvements at Southeast 26th and Powell. Portland Public Schools says a student was hit by a car there yesterday, it's the same intersection where a Portland chef was killed while riding her bike two weeks ago.
Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school
TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
SEI Purple Mile Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness
It's a local organization helping under-served youth realize their full potential. But you may not know Self Enhancement, Inc., also offers anti-domestic and sexual violence services. Chrischelle West, domestic violence advocate and Tresa Berry, youth sex-trafficking advocate, joined us to share more. You're invited to take part in SEI's Purple...
SE Portland business says unsanctioned camp restricts community health events
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who works at a Southeast Portland business said the city’s homeless crisis is preventing them from addressing a public health crisis, and despite complaints of drug dealing and threats, the city has not removed the camp. It sits on SE 99th between SE...
Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
Evacuation levels lifted around Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County
CAMAS, Wash. — All wildfire evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire were lifted on Thursday, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said. The human-caused fire broke out on October 9 and is burning roughly 1,900 acres near Larch Mountain. It is considered about 23% contained. While CRESA...
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Vancouver man arrested on Interstate Bridge, accused of shooting at ex-wife's home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of shooting into his ex-wife’s home in the Hazel Dell area led law enforcement on a car chase Thursday night that ended with his arrest on the Interstate Bridge, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert E. Mitchell, 55, of Vancouver,...
Hit-and-run survivor thanks Clackamas Fire on 5-year anniversary of crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday marks 5 years since Multnomah University student Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a head-on crash. It's been a long road to recovery, and Wakefield had help from people who were with her every step of the way, including firefighters and first responders who pulled her out of the wreck.
Phelps Creek Vineyards
"This is our favorite time of the year. It’s when a season's hard work pays off. Beautiful weather, perfect grapes leads to great wines. It’s been an epic crush!" To quote the owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards, Bob and Lynette Morus. Our estate winery and vineyards are in Hood River. Alexandrine Roy, fourth generation wine maker living in Gevrey-Chambertin joins us again like she has since 2007. Today we bring the 2018 Cuvée Alexandrine Pinot Noir-Alexandrine’s signature wine with our team. The New Tasting Room is located at 301 Country Club Road in Hood River. Open 11-5 and now serving bistro lunch. Click here for more information.
Portland Police identify homicide victim related to September 30 stabbing in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the victim related to a stabbing in Old Town on September 30. Police say 40-year-old Anthony Hartley was stabbed to death. Officials were called to West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. When police and paramedics arrived, they found...
Sheriff: Beaverton man cuts neighbor, threatens to kill someone else based on their race
Deputies arrested a 34-year-old on bias crime charge after he allegedly cut his neighbor with a knife and threatened to kill another person “based on [his] perception of their race,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 5 p.m. Thursday on reports...
