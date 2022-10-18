"This is our favorite time of the year. It’s when a season's hard work pays off. Beautiful weather, perfect grapes leads to great wines. It’s been an epic crush!" To quote the owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards, Bob and Lynette Morus. Our estate winery and vineyards are in Hood River. Alexandrine Roy, fourth generation wine maker living in Gevrey-Chambertin joins us again like she has since 2007. Today we bring the 2018 Cuvée Alexandrine Pinot Noir-Alexandrine’s signature wine with our team. The New Tasting Room is located at 301 Country Club Road in Hood River. Open 11-5 and now serving bistro lunch. Click here for more information.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO