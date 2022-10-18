Read full article on original website
League of Women Voters of Butte County holds candidate forum
UPDATE: 10:35 P.M. - The Nov. 8 General Election is less than 3 weeks away. Thursday night was a chance to get a further look at the candidates to represent our area in the State Assembly and in Congress. There were two online forums hosted by the League of Women...
Red Bluff voters to weigh in on cannabis sales
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff voters will get to weigh in on Measure E which deals with cannabis sales. The Red Bluff City Council already passed and implemented a commercial cannabis ordinance earlier this year, Ordinance 1063. Now voters are being asked to repeal and replace that ordinance. Ordinance...
No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them
CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The homeless community at Red Bluff River Park has grown over the past couple of years but on September 6 the city council designated part of Samuel Ayres Park for the homeless to use and asked them to vacate River Park voluntarily. As of October 20,...
Removing trees to stop wildfires, the environmental impacts of a possible new plan
CHICO, Calif. - A retired forester with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bill Smith created a plan to stop catastrophic wildfires by utilizing more tree harvesting and logging. Smith hosted his first public meeting Wednesday night at the Chico Elks Lodge since creating this plan 3 years ago. Smith tells...
PG&E customers in 13 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 13 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. Two tribal communities could also see shutoffs. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday...
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Cohasset area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - More than 500 people were without power near Cohasset due to a PG&E power outage that started on Thursday night. The outage map for PG&E shows at 7:10 a.m. Friday, there are 534 people. The outage was first reported at 8:35 p.m. Thursday...
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
70-acre control burn project starts Thursday in Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews at the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) started a control burn on Thursday. Crews said the burn will continue through Oct. 28 as they look to burn about 70 acres of meadows and oak woodlands within the Big Chico Creek Canyon. This will mitigate...
Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
PG&E outage affecting customers east of Orland, cause determined
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 10:23 A.M. UPDATE - More than two dozen PG&E customers east of Orland remain without power outage Friday morning. The outage map for PG&E shows at 3:30 a.m. that 344 PG&E customers east of Orland were affected. The outage was first reported around 2:12 a.m. and cut...
PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
Multi-agency training to take place in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - A multi-agency training on Wednesday will be happening in Chico. Agencies participating in the training will be the Chico Police Department, FBI, CalOES, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, Butte County Public Health, Enloe Medical Center, Cal Water and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad. In the morning,...
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
