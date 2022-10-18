Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions. Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo...
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds join Wilfried Zaha race but Crystal Palace relaxed about contract
Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2023, but manager Patrick Vieira said this week that he wasn’t concerned about the situation.
fourfourtwo.com
Aston Villa considering Unai Emery to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard – report
Could the ex-Arsenal boss be back for another crack at the Premier League? Villa appear keen to speak to him... Aston Villa (opens in new tab) intend to hold talks with former Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Unai Emery about becoming their new head coach, according to reports. After...
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era
Tottenham have made some wily transfer dealings over the years. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Madrid again shelling out. Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can...
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Steven Gerrard under more pressure as Douglas Luiz gets mindlessly sent off
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has made Steven Gerrard's position as manager even more precarious, after the Brazilian got sent off for headbutting Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their Thursday night game. With an hour played in the match, an altercation off the ball between Luiz and Mitrovic saw the pair...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution
Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023 beta released: Here's how to get early access
Football Manager 2023 beta released: Here's how to get early access
fourfourtwo.com
England manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Gareth Southgate
The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender was put in charge of the national team after Sam Allardyce resigned because of a scandal just one game into his tenure.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop
Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo’s behaviour has...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move
PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag says David De Gea's future is undecided
Manchester United are yet to make a decision on David De Gea's long-term future, manager Erik ten Hag has revealed. The Spain international is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and can agree a pre-contract with another club from January.
fourfourtwo.com
Darwin Nunez clocks rapid top speed to become Premier League's fastest ever player
Darwin Nunez has been recorded as the fastest player in Premier League history, after the Uruguayan sprinted at a top speed of 23.61mph against West Ham on Wednesday night. Previously, Manchester City's Kyle Walker held the record as the fastest-ever Premier League player, achieved in June 2020 when he reached a ridiculous 23.48mph.
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Robin Koch scores spectacular own goal to hand Leicester City the lead
Leeds United's Robin Koch scored a spectacular own goal against Leicester City to hand them the lead at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. With just 16 minutes played, Leicester's Jamie Vardy disposed Marc Roca just inside the Leeds half, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up the ball soon after. The midfielder fed the ball through to Dennis Praet just inside the penalty area, a promising position for the Foxes but a situation Leeds still had relative control of.
fourfourtwo.com
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball
We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
fourfourtwo.com
Argentina manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni is the manager masterminding Argentina’s bid for World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) glory this summer. The 44-year-old has risen to the top quickly and in impressive fashion; the Argentina job is Scaloni’s first as a manager, but he ended his country's 28-year wait to win a major trophy at the Copa America last year.
fourfourtwo.com
'Getting to share it with Messi': Sergio Aguero on his favourite World Cup memories
The retired Argentinian striker has been talking about Messi, Maradona and his country's chances in Qatar. Argentina head to Qatar as one of the tournament's headline acts, with many experts predicting it's their turn to lift the biggest prize in international football for the first time since 1978. The tournament...
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal report: Gunners 'well-connected' to sign Brazilian 16-year-old dubbed 'the next Pele'
Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras. Compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo, the teenager was given his debut at the age of 15. He is widely regarded as the most exciting talent of his age since Neymar is expected to make a blockbuster move to Europe when he turns 18.
