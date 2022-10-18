ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BIDLACK | Vote for psychedlic meds to help vets

By Hal Bidlack
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Hal Bidlack

There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.

We’ve also seen the ongoing and interesting race between incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (my old boss) against a candidate who can’t decide if he is a moderate like he claims, or a MAGA guy, like the people he campaigns with. So many interesting races!

But I’m not going to talk about any of that today.

Instead, I’d like to draw your attention to the “down-ballot” voting opportunities. Down-ballot people and issues always suffer from voter fatigue, in that most folks that fill out ballots take the time to vote on the top level, most prominent races, like governor and senator. But those names and issues that follow on down the ballot often get far fewer voters taking the time to cast their votes.

And this year, it is especially important that the good people of Colorado vote all the way down the ballot, as there are some important questions to be decided. As a person who believes in representative government, to me, frankly, there isn’t a single proposal that should be on the ballot. Rather, these are decisions that should have been decided in the state legislature and not kicked down the road to the voters, but that is the world in which we live.

There are no fewer than 11 statewide items to be voted on this election cycle. Six are citizen-initiatives, while five come as referrals from the state legislature. I’ve mentioned a couple of these initiatives before, and if you have a libertarian streak (like most folks do), you’ll be casting a lot of "yes" votes.

The three dealing with alcohol all seem like no-brainers to me, and I’d urge you to vote "yes" on Props 124, 125 and 126, which will allow liquor-store owners to own more stores, will let grocery stores sell beer and similar drinks and will allow food-delivery services to bring you a beer with your burger if you want one.

I’ll leave it to you to review and decide upon the remainder of the proposals, save one that I’d like to chat about. Prop 122 would create a "natural medicine services program" for the supervised administration of "natural" psychedelic medications. You may well have seen advertisements about this measure, perhaps with former military personnel talking about the benefits of such medications. A recent Colorado Politics story examined this ballot measure in detail, and I suggest you pause for a moment to read all about it. OK, ready?

My libertarian streak is pretty wide when it comes to what people choose to put into their own bodies, as long as that action does not result in the harming of others, so there is that. But I’m also a retired military officer with my own personal battle against PTSD.

You see, back in 2001, I was a military advisor at the State Department, and as such, the Pentagon medical clinic was my primary-care provider. I had a relatively routine appointment at the clinic on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

As a result of what I had to see and do that day, I deal with significant PTSD symptoms to this day. I never have, and never will, talk about what I saw and did that day, but it is always with me, every day and, especially, every night. For me, my symptoms tend to be nightly nightmares and sleep issues, and associated depression. I’m not great with crowds, and I’ve been to my last Broncos game, as the pressing-in of humanity (even in celebration of the Broncos) is not something I can handle anymore. But I’m luckier than many folks with PTSD, who often find life far more difficult to live with daily issues that are debilitating.

Like many with the condition, I was cycled through a number of traditional medications to fight the depression and other symptoms and I also did “talk therapy” but none of that worked. The meds had nasty side effects, and the well-intended therapists didn’t have any answers.

And that is why I am particularly interested in in Prop 122. I myself am not a drinker nor a partaker of weed or any other drugs, but I can’t help but wonder whether the claims we hear regarding the value of psychotropic medications are legitimate. The proposition is not like similar laws that legalized weed. Rather, if passed, the new legislation would create controlled situations in which people in need could explore which, if any, of the various products could help.

Frankly, I can’t think of any legitimate reason to vote against 122. If you truly want to “support the troops” and the vets that come home with issues (to say nothing of other victims of violence that could benefit), I urge you to vote yes on 122.

I admit, this one is personal. I honestly can’t tell you if I’ll try these products if they are legalized — I’m quite far down the road. But for younger vets and others, why not have these new meds as an option?

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

