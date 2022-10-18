ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 10-18,2022 Unseasonably Cold, Windy

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Yes, there will be a wind chill factor this morning as a Freeze warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. , and winds gusting to 20 mph. It is suggested also to not burn anything outdoors for the next couple of days in these windy and dry conditions. So bundle the kids at the bus stop. Maybe check on the elderly and make sure the pets are in a warm place.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The post WEATHER 10-18,2022 Unseasonably Cold, Windy appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

Perfect weekend for raking leaves, watching football, and tailgating. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below: Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, […] The post Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-20-21,2022 Outdoor Burning Not Suggested

With the continuing windy weather and dry conditions, the NWS is warning against outdoor burning for the next few days. A warm-up is on the way this weekend, but, dry conditions will remain. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 […] The post WEATHER 10-20-21,2022 Outdoor Burning Not Suggested appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-19-20, 2022 Widespread Frost

A warm-up is on the way, but, not before one more cool day and cold night. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Thursday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high […] The post WEATHER 10-19-20, 2022 Widespread Frost appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER UPDATE 10-16,2022 Rains, Winds, Colder Temps Move in

Much-needed rains and a few rumbles of thunder will move in today and will be accompanied by a major temperature drop and gusty winds. We will see widespread frost, freezing temps, gusty winds and probably a couple of days of red flag warnings this week. For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find […] The post WEATHER UPDATE 10-16,2022 Rains, Winds, Colder Temps Move in appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Weekend Weather 10-15-16,2022 Storms and then Cold Weather on Way

We will be monitoring Sunday, enjoy your Saturday. Widespread frost and freezing temps on the way on Monday and Tuesday. For your close to home forecast find your county here Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Tonight A […] The post Weekend Weather 10-15-16,2022 Storms and then Cold Weather on Way appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pumpkin Patches Across Middle Tennessee It’s that time of year! Time to visit the pumpkin patch. Check out our list of pumpkin patches across middle Tennessee. Harpeth High Fall Festival Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM 170 E. Kingston Springs […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch

Winds and near freezing temps at night are forecast for most of the week. We expect the combination of dry weather, winds, and low humidity to cause red flag warnings this week also along with Freeze and Frost advisories. It will be this weekend before we see any significant warm-up As For Today: Monday Sunny, […] The post WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 10-14,2022 RED FLAG WARNING

Red Flag Warning URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 630 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...Dry and Windy Conditions Today... .A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties west of the Cumberland Plateau and north of I-40. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds […] The post WEATHER ALERT- 10-14,2022 RED FLAG WARNING appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns

Don’t worry you will be back in short sleeves by the weekend…..until then Freeze Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181700- /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.221019T0600Z-221019T1400Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, […] The post WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 09:37am DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM […] The post Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Have You Seen the New Wood Carving at South Cheatham County Library?

A library-themed wood carving by local nationally-known artist Lundy Cupp was unveiled in August at the South Cheatham County Library in Kingston Springs. Cupp is well known in the community for creating the “Old Man” sculpture in 2009, which sits in the historic downtown area of the city. Cupp has not always been a sculptor. […] The post Have You Seen the New Wood Carving at South Cheatham County Library? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old

An E.coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, TN is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old, reports News Channel 5. During the outbreak, a second child was hospitalized and several people fell ill. According to reports, the 2-year-old contracted the disease from a family member who attended a summer camp in June at […] The post Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!

The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports. In order to participate, applicants must live within the Pegram Corporation Limits. The town would like to survey the interest to help determine how […] The post Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky

From GoBlueRaiders.com The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award are proud to announce Kyle Ulbrich of Middle Tennessee as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 7 games. Ulbrich was chosen from Ray’s 8, announced Monday. Ulbrich, a Ray’s 8 selection three times this year, punted nine times during the […] The post MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash

UPDATE 2:17 PM – FAA investigators have arrived on the scene of the Brentwood plane crash. Old Smyrna Rd remains closed, please seek alternate routes until further notice. The FAA has issued a preliminary statement “A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed in Brentwood, Tenn., around 7:30 a.m. local time today. Only the pilot was aboard. The […] The post One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell

Melvin Andrew Tidwell, age 86 of Kingston Springs, passed away on October 14, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He was born in Dickson County on August 12, 1936 to the late Leonard Alamander and Emma Evelyn “Evie” Warren Tidwell. Bro. Melvin preached the gospel for many, many years in the Greater Dickson area. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy