luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
Halloween in Atlanta: Haunts, festivals, events going on around town
Join the Atlanta Botanical Garden for a day of fall, family fun! This festive event will offer music performances, pumpkin decorating, a ride-on-train, and more. Costumes encouraged. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Scare on the Square: Little Monsters Bash in Atlanta. Colony Square is hosting a special Halloween-themed edition of its monthly...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia for conversion into affordable housing. Built in 1968, the 44-story former First National Bank Building was purchased by the state in 1991 for use as government offices. The tower was then […] The post City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens
ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming. The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
AccessAtlanta
Hot rods, muscle cars and Fast Brass at the incredible Savoy Auto Museum
Whether you’re 7 or 70, cars are a universal love language. From the roar of an engine to the feel of a leather steering wheel under your hands, cars are a way to express ourselves and connect with others who share our passion for them. Now you can do...
Cold snap may have contributed to fires in Midtown, Peoplestown, officials say
A huge fire broke out Monday evening at a vacant building in Midtown, sending thick smoke over several city blocks and causing power outages for thousands of residents.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
One-of-a-Kind Accommodations: Georgia State Parks & Historic sites have sleepover options
When people think of spending the night in a state park, the first thing that comes to mind is an a-frame tent and hotdogs on the fire. While there are still many great spots to pitch your tent, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites also has unique accommodations available. From renovated cabins overlooking a lake, […] The post One-of-a-Kind Accommodations: Georgia State Parks & Historic sites have sleepover options appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
AccessAtlanta
Calling all foodies! Enter to win tickets to Taste Around Town in Chamblee
If you have a passion for everything food – you live for beautiful meal presentations, pride yourself on your Instagram-worthy food pictures or know for a fact you were a food critic in a past life – we’re talking to you!. Taste Around Town in Chamblee, presented...
What the closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center means for Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s healthcare system is entering its busiest season for traumatic injuries but this year they’ll be operating with one less hospital. WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will close its doors on Nov. 1, leaving the Peach State with just four level-one facilities. One of those is located in Savannah. Dr. James […]
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
