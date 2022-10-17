ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia for conversion into affordable housing. Built in 1968, the 44-story former First National Bank Building was purchased by the state in 1991 for use as government offices. The tower was then […] The post City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia

Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One-of-a-Kind Accommodations: Georgia State Parks & Historic sites have sleepover options

When people think of spending the night in a state park, the first thing that comes to mind is an a-frame tent and hotdogs on the fire. While there are still many great spots to pitch your tent, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites also has unique accommodations available.    From renovated cabins overlooking a lake, […] The post One-of-a-Kind Accommodations: Georgia State Parks & Historic sites have sleepover options appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta

Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
ATLANTA, GA

