Cool again today, temperatures warm through the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – After starting the day with temperatures in the low to middle 30s across northwest Florida, we’re going to see them climb to the middle and upper 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. High pressure will build over the southeast the next few days resulting in temperatures reaching the 70s through the weekend and low 80s early next week.
