Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
Pubic Service Announcement regarding 2022 property assessment
GRAHAM COUNTY – Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, now has the 2022 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection. First-half taxes are delinquent after Nov. 1. Interest accrues at a rate of 16% per year pro-rated monthly. If the full year’s tax is paid on or before Jan. 3, 2023, no interest is charged.
