Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Minivan in Murrieta
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another motorist seriously injured in a collision triggered when a vehicle pulled in front of the rider on a Murrieta street, authorities said Friday. Mason Penticoff of Murrieta was fatally injured in the crash about 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, just south of...
mynewsla.com
Police: Caterer Suspected of Assaulting Teen May Have Targeted Others
A Riverside caterer suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl may have targeted other youths, and authorities Thursday asked anyone with information to come forward. Brian Meza Iniguez, 24, was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor following a Riverside Police Department investigation that began in August. Iniguez posted a $55,000 bail and was released from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside a few days later.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Pleads Not Guilty to Murder
A 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder. Oscar Ernesto Canas also pleaded not guilty at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday to one felony count of assault with a gun. Canas is suspected in a shooting...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting
Felony charges are expected Wednesday against a 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was suspected in a shooting that occurred around 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 13500 block of Mountain View Road in Desert Hot Springs, where an unidentified man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday for allegedly shooting a man to death in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies in Collision with Light Pole in Riverside
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a light pole in Riverside, authorities said Friday. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle collision, said Sgt. James Elliott of the Riverside Police Department. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics...
z1077fm.com
Man caught on camera cutting brake lines at 29 Palms Bar
As a man’s brakes were cut on his car during a night out at a Twentynine Palms bar, in an incident related to a past dispute. On Monday, an unidentified man left his vehicle overnight at the Cactus Bar on Adobe Rd. At some point while the car was unattended, Sheriff’s Deputies say that James Neel, a 24 year-old Twentynine Palms resident, is suspected of cutting the brake line on the victim’s vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop
An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged
The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.
Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62
A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening. The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly The post Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
