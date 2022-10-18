Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
NBCUniversal Boosts Measurement Team in Push Towards Alternative Currencies
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. NBCUniversal believes the future of measurement lies in alternative currencies, and it’s making investments to prove it.
AdWeek
Uber Puts Retail Media on Wheels
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Uber is the latest brand make the most of its first-party data by riding the rising wave of retail media.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Code and Theory, Mindgruve, PMG & More
We’re back with the top agency news clips of the week, featuring everything from content launches and strategic partnerships to new location openings and service expansions. Let’s see who’s pushing the industry forward with innovation and creativity. Code and Theory. Code and Theory just launched a new...
AdWeek
No Logins? No Problem—Leaf Group Is Prepared for a Cookieless Future
Not all publishers have reams of audience data and a subscription revenue model to play with. While more publishers are putting down the pipes to drive authentication, ad budgets still flow into the open marketplace.
AdWeek
How Can We Advertise Our Brands Through Failure?
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. There is no secret that perception is important in branding, and we cultivate our reality based on those impressions. Great marketers have an uncanny ability to advocate the positive highlights of a brand. They have an incredible gift of engaging with their customers to promote the positive features of their products and services.
AdWeek
Ford Picks Wieden+Kennedy as Its Global Agency Partner for Creative and Brand Strategy
Wieden+Kennedy is increasing its global remit with Ford after the brand cut back its scope of work for its former global creative partner BBDO. The independent agency will serve as Ford’s global partner for creative and brand strategy, Adweek has learned.
AdWeek
Your Brand's 'Net Zero' Claims Are Nothing but Hot Air to Consumers
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Terms like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are becoming more commonplace in advertising as companies seek to promote their climate credentials. So much so that a recent pop song adopted 120 “green” slogans as lyrics to prove the point.
AdWeek
Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media
From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome’s deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek’s general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.
AdWeek
Accenture Song Names Adam Kerj as First CCO for Europe
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Accenture Song, the organization created early this year following the integration of most of the consultancy’s creative agencies, has named Adam Kerj as its chief creative officer for Europe and promoted senior leaders Jon Wilkins and Liz Wilson into newly created roles.
AdWeek
McDonald's Hosts In-App AR Concert to Reward Loyal Customers in Poland
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now.
AdWeek
As a CEO, Should You 'Shitpost?'
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch.
