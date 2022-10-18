ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBCUniversal Boosts Measurement Team in Push Towards Alternative Currencies

NBCUniversal believes the future of measurement lies in alternative currencies, and it's making investments to prove it.
Uber Puts Retail Media on Wheels

Uber is the latest brand make the most of its first-party data by riding the rising wave of retail media.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Code and Theory, Mindgruve, PMG & More

We’re back with the top agency news clips of the week, featuring everything from content launches and strategic partnerships to new location openings and service expansions. Let’s see who’s pushing the industry forward with innovation and creativity. Code and Theory. Code and Theory just launched a new...
How Can We Advertise Our Brands Through Failure?

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. There is no secret that perception is important in branding, and we cultivate our reality based on those impressions. Great marketers have an uncanny ability to advocate the positive highlights of a brand. They have an incredible gift of engaging with their customers to promote the positive features of their products and services.
Your Brand's 'Net Zero' Claims Are Nothing but Hot Air to Consumers

Terms like "net zero" and "carbon neutral" are becoming more commonplace in advertising as companies seek to promote their climate credentials. So much so that a recent pop song adopted 120 "green" slogans as lyrics to prove the point.
Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media

From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome’s deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek’s general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.
Accenture Song Names Adam Kerj as First CCO for Europe

Accenture Song, the organization created early this year following the integration of most of the consultancy's creative agencies, has named Adam Kerj as its chief creative officer for Europe and promoted senior leaders Jon Wilkins and Liz Wilson into newly created roles.
As a CEO, Should You 'Shitpost?'

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch.

