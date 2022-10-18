Blankets, boxes, moist soil can help protect garden against freeze, frost

Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
Still not enough rain in Arkansas to lift burn bans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you enjoyed the rain that many of us saw over the weekend, there's some good and bad news— The good news is that the rain did help the drought that we've been in, but that didn't do nearly enough to get us out of it.
5newsonline.com
What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
onlyinark.com
White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas
Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural gas customers of Summit Utilities may expect billing changes
Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming November 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the TEXarkana area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit's behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
holmescounty.news
Come early and stay late for the 2024 eclipse in Arkansas
(BPT) - Whether you're an astronomy buff or want a unique vacation experience, head to Arkansas for the 2024 Great North American Eclipse April 8, 2024. Two-thirds of the state, from southwest to northeast corners, will be located within the path of totality, which — in locations closest to the center line of the path — will last for more than four minutes. The remainder of the state will experience a partial eclipse lasting more than 2.5 hours.
littlerocksoiree.com
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas
Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, October 18
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 18, 2022 by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Kathryn Anne Meyer, 911 Peach, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 12.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels
I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
menastar.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Arkansas data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
