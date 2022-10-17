Read full article on original website
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trump news – live: Judge finds Trump likely conspired to defraud US, handing Eastman emails to Jan 6 panel
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney John Eastman should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has sat for a deposition in the defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight...
9th Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Securities Suit Against Stitch Fix
The Ninth Circuit has affirmed the lower court’s decision to dismiss Ganesh Kasilingam’s class action securities fraud case against Stitch Fix, Inc with prejudice. They found he did not have plausible evidence to claim Stitch Fix Incs statements regarding their marketing strategy were misleading. Stitch Fix is a...
Second Circuit Partially Affirms Amazon COIVD-19 Response Dismissal
On October 18, the Second Circuit partially affirmed the dismissal of a complaint filed in June 2020 by warehouse workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York. The workers brought suit against Amazon seeking declaratory, injunctive and monetary relief for Amazon’s alleged breaches of duties under New York law in connection Amazon’s response to COVID-19 at the facility. (Two causes of action in the amended complaint allege “ a statewide class action.”)
Lawsuit Alleges Clorox’s 99.9% Claims Are Misleading
On Wednesday, a putative class action lawsuit was filed against Clorox in the Central District of Illinois. The lawsuit alleges that Clorox’s laundry sanitizer is falsely advertised. The product packaging, the complaint says, claims that the sanitizer kills 99.9% of bacteria on laundry. According to the complaint, the defendant...
French Regulator Fines Facial Recognition Co. Clearview AI
France’s National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) issued a €20 million fine to Clearview AI for three breaches of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a press release. They charged Clearview with unlawful processing of personal data, failure to account for individuals’ personal rights, and lack of cooperation with the CNIL.
Class Certification Denied in Printer Case Against HP
A Northern District of California judge rejected the certification of eight classes in a lawsuit brought against HP Inc. according to a Thursday order. The plaintiffs sought the creation of the classes to prosecute their claims that HP printers use color ink, even when printing black-and-white, and that certain models stop printing when any ink cartridge is empty, no matter the color scale of printing selected.
