Gizmo is one of the few dogs remaining at Seattle Humane who came in earlier this month on a rescue flight out of Florida following Hurricane Ian. Gizmo spent several months in a shelter in Florida before coming to the Pacific Northwest and many of his fans down there are rooting for him. The 5-year-old black-mouth cur mix is very smart and knows how to sit and lie down, and usually that means he’ll roll over for belly rubs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO