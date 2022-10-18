Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Seattle business owner's accused killer to appear in court Friday
SEATTLE, Wash. — The suspect arrested in the deadly shooting of a Central District business owner in front of his store Wednesday night is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Police have not named the suspect, but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and other shootings in the area.
KOMO News
Three arrests made in Lakewood area robberies, police seeking others
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon believed to be involved in a series of robberies in the Lakewood area. Two males and a female ranging in ages from 14 to 18 are the ones in custody. Others involved, believed to be between the ages of 14...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
KOMO News
Seattle police looking for dog shot by officers in South Park
SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for South Park neighbors to be on the lookout for a dog that was shot by officers Thursday evening. Police said officers responded to reports of a dog biting a person in the 9200 block of Delridge Way SW around 6 p.m. At...
KOMO News
Former Tukwila K9 Ace dies after six years with the department
Tukwila Police said former K9 Ace passed away earlier this week. Ace joined the police department in March 2013 with Officer Frank. He spent six years working the night shift and police said he was responsible for the capture of hundreds of suspects. Ace retired in 2019 and spent the...
KOMO News
Councilmember Sawant says people are throwing feces in her yard, criticizes police action
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department (SPD) of failing to fully investigate several incidents of people throwing human excrement in her yard. There have been six incidents where Sawant and her family discovered human waste in their yard, the most recent...
KOMO News
Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
KOMO News
Influx of shelter pets driving need for adoption, foster families in King County
The number of posts about lost and abandoned dogs, together with feral cats, are popping up more frequently than usual on neighborhood blogs. When Elissa Em came across some feral cats, she posted about it on a south King County site, looking for help with what to do next, after reaching out to local shelters for help.
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Gizmo the 5-year-old black-mouth cur mix
Gizmo is one of the few dogs remaining at Seattle Humane who came in earlier this month on a rescue flight out of Florida following Hurricane Ian. Gizmo spent several months in a shelter in Florida before coming to the Pacific Northwest and many of his fans down there are rooting for him. The 5-year-old black-mouth cur mix is very smart and knows how to sit and lie down, and usually that means he’ll roll over for belly rubs.
KOMO News
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
KOMO News
Seattle wildfire smoke catching tourists by surprise
SEATTLE, Wash. — Many tourists say they were not expecting such heavy and thick smoke on their visit to Seattle. This has impacted some views at popular destinations around the area such as Kerry Park, Alki Beach Pikes Place Market.
KOMO News
'Like breathing underwater:' Seattle residents hope Thursday is last day of terrible air
SEATTLE, Wash. — "Sick of the smoke" is the understatement of the week for Seattle residents. They are ready for the terrible air quality, among the worst in the world at times, to go away. An upcoming rain event could finally smother wildfires burning around western Washington and end...
KOMO News
Dozens of dogs rescued from breeder in Mason County
The Humane Society of Mason County rescued dozens of dogs on Monday from a local breeder who was no longer able to take care of them. Katherine Johnson, CEO and President of the Humane Society of Mason County, said in total they rescued 30 Shih Tzus and four Labradoodles. She said the dogs had been living outside for a long time in dirty conditions and many of them had matted fur.
KOMO News
Seattle hospitals experience record volumes of pediatric patients
Doctors have been warning about this moment for weeks and now it's here. Hospitals across the country are inundated with a rise in respiratory illnesses among their youngest patients. Hospitals in at least 26 states are sounding the alarm and that includes hospitals right here in Western Washington. In a...
KOMO News
TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen after car fire on NB I-5 near I-90 in Seattle
SEATTLE — A car fire on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle slowed traffic for morning commuters on Wednesday. Multiple lanes were blocked after the fire, which began shortly before 6:15 a.m., and the Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays. WSDOT tweeted an update at 6:54 a.m. that all lanes were reopened.
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
KOMO News
'Typical home' value in Seattle down 6.3% since peaking in April, Zillow report finds
SEATTLE — The "typical home" value in Seattle is down 6.3% since peaking in April, according to a new report from Zillow. The Seattle-based real estate company found the typical home value in Seattle sits at $757,495, which is still up 48.2% since September 2019, six months before the pandemic began.
KOMO News
Rain will soon douse unusually late fire season in the Pacific Northwest
(KOMO) - The Pacific Northwest will soon get some much-awaited relief from a fire season that is running well into October. For now, however, smoke from nearby wildfires has prompted warnings to avoid extended outdoor activity due to air quality across the region. KOMO News spoke with Maureen Kennedy, an...
KOMO News
Seattle voters face 2 questions on Prop 1 that could yield 3 different outcomes
As ballots go out in the mail this week, Seattle voters will need to take a close look at a proposal that could change how they pick a candidate altogether. Usually a ballot is straightforward: yes or no. This candidate or another. But Seattle voters are being asked two questions...
